Crypto News: Remittix Sets 41 New Fiat Currencies For Payfi Expansion As XRP Price Prediction Eyes $20 And Jpmorgan's Ethereum Move Revives A $12,000 ETH Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix prepares to expand its international PayFi coverage as XRP and Ethereum holders assess major long-term price targets supported by new financial infrastructure

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is preparing to bring 41 new fiat currencies online as part of a major expansion of its PayFi ecosystem. The rollout is designed to extend the project's crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto infrastructure across more currencies, payment routes and potential user markets.









The expansion gives Remittix a stronger international proposition ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX launch. The project has raised $33 million from more than 40,000 participants toward a $36 million hard cap, while RTX remains available at $0.28 before progressing toward its announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The announcement arrives as a bullish XRP price prediction targets $20 and JPMorgan's expansion of JPM Coin to Ethereum strengthens the institutional case behind a $12,000 ETH forecast.

Forty-One New Fiat Currencies Expand the PayFi Opportunity

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project built to connect digital assets with conventional banking. Eligible users can fund transactions with supported cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts.

PayFi testing has opened to 1,000 invited holders from the wider Remittix community. Early routes support EUR and USD transactions using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The addition of 41 fiat currencies would substantially broaden this foundation. More currency coverage can open Remittix to international workers, freelancers, suppliers, merchants and crypto holders seeking a direct route between digital assets and everyday money.

Remittix Builds a Connected Financial Ecosystem

PayFi remains the central use case, while the wider Remittix ecosystem adds products designed to attract users and create recurring activity.

The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads, providing an established onboarding layer for future PayFi functionality. Remittix Markets has processed more than $50 million in volume across its perpetual trading platform, while Remittix Earn is set to go live with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected crypto assets and stablecoins.

Together, these products give Remittix several routes into the digital finance market. Users can enter through payments, trading, wallet access or earning while remaining connected to the project's primary crypto-to-bank infrastructure.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $20 as Ethereum Eyes $12,000

XRP recently traded near $1.36, making a $20 target nearly fifteen times higher. The bullish case is tied to payment adoption and the continued expansion of the XRP Ledger, including work around native lending, vaults and permissioned financial markets.

Ethereum recently traded around $2,454, meaning a move to $12,000 would represent almost fivefold growth. The institutional narrative strengthened when JPMorgan brought JPM Coin to Ethereum, extending its tokenized deposit infrastructure to another public blockchain.

XRP and Ethereum represent established network opportunities requiring significant new capital to reach their bullish targets. Remittix offers an earlier-stage PayFi proposition with a defined launch date, expanding fiat coverage and a visible presale price path.

Remittix Enters Its Final Pre-Launch Phase

At $33 million raised, only $3 million remains before Remittix reaches its hard cap. The current $0.28 RTX price sits approximately 64% below the announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The 41-currency expansion gives the project a major product catalyst as November 24 approaches. For buyers comparing XRP and Ethereum price predictions with newer crypto opportunities, RTX combines a fixed launch timeline with a PayFi platform targeting practical international payment demand.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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