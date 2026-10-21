Clairol Marks 95 Years With She Does A Documentary Film Celebrating The Women Who've Trusted The Brand All Along

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In celebration of its 95th anniversary, Clairol gathers real, longtime users to answer the question Clairol boldly asked decades ago - out loud, proudly, and on the record.









NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairol, the pioneer of at-home hair color, today marks its 95th anniversary with the launch of She Does - a short documentary film that gathers real, longtime Clairol users together to celebrate the milestone and answer the question Clairol boldly asked decades ago: Does she... or doesn't she? And now, she's proud to say so.

For most of these 95 years, women kept certain things to themselves: the gray, the age, the box in the bathroom cabinet. When Clairol first asked, "Does she... or doesn't she?" in 1956, hair coloring was a social taboo – something women did in private and rarely spoke about openly. The campaign was revolutionary not because it celebrated secrecy, but because it dared to ask the question out loud in a world that wasn't ready to. Ninety-five years later, that world has shifted. Women now share their routines openly – and Clairol's 95th anniversary is a moment to celebrate that shift alongside the women who've been reaching for that box all along.

"Years ago, we asked a question the world wasn't ready to answer out loud yet," says Caitlin Yacey, Head of Clairol Marketing. "She Does is for them – the woman who found her shade and never looked back, the one who dyes her hair with Clairol, just like her 104 year old grandmother, the one whose roots are her ritual. We didn't make this film to tell their story. We made it to let them tell ours finally."

She Does features 4 real, longtime Clairol users – women who can name the exact box they always reach for and tell you exactly why.



Bettylynn Koules: A loyal Clairol user for over 30 years, Bettylynn has trusted Nice'n Easy and now ColorStrong Medium Brown to be her go-to shade through every chapter of her life.

Paula Leland: The youngest of three sisters and the first to go gray, Paula wears her silver strands on her own terms – proudly covering them with Clairol Textures & Tones in Silken Black.

Erin Rieselman: Introduced to at-home hair color by her hairstylist mom, Erin has made coloring her hair with Nice 'n Easy Soft Black a ritual of her own – one that still connects her to the woman who taught her. Debra Leland: After a battle with cancer, Debra rediscovered her confidence through her hair, turning to Clairol Textures & Tones in Honey Blonde as part of her journey back to herself.

Filmed in intimate, unscripted conversations, they talk about their lives, their hair, and what their hair color has meant along the way: the first box at fifteen, the dye after beating cancer, the first grays and more. The film opens with each woman's name, title, and the shade she has trusted for years - a celebration of the relationship between a woman and the brand that has been with her through it all.

Alongside the hero film, individual documentary portraits follow each woman into her world, capturing the rituals she has built around her hair and the ways it shapes her identity. Each portrait closes with her name, her title, and her Clairol shade on the record.

“I think that women in particular have taken back some of that power to say, 'Yeah, I'm going to dye my hair and, on the opposite end of that, yes, I'm going to go fully gray and embrace it.' says Erin Rieselman, Clairol Nice 'N Easy Soft Black.“ I think the beauty of the dichotomy of being able to do both as a woman without that external criticism is the goal.”

She Does transforms Clairol's most iconic line from a question into a truth spoken - celebrating how far both the brand and beauty culture have come. Clairol has been an ally to women for 95 years, through every change in beauty culture and every life stage they've been through. At 95, it isn't clinging to its iconic line. It's letting the women who've trusted it most finally say so.

She Does will live across Clairol's owned social channels, with additional support from social and creator partners. For more information and to find your perfect shade, visit or follow Clairol on TikTok and Instagram.

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first-ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in 1931. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice'n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch-up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol's mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol, strives to offer a color solution for every hair type. For more information, visit.

About The Wella Company

The Wella Company is the world's largest pure-play hair and nail company, with a 145-year heritage and presence in more than 100 countries. The Company's 6,000+ employees combine science, artistry, and professional expertise to develop and market hair color, care, styling, and treatment products, nail products, and premium hair styling tools. Rooted in the professional beauty community, The Wella Company serves salon owners, hair stylists, nail technicians, and consumers around the world.

Its portfolio of iconic brands includes Wella Professionals – the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World*, Sebastian Professional, Nioxin, ghd, Clairol, Wella/Koleston, and OPI.

The Company has primary offices in New York City; Geneva; London; Darmstadt, Germany; and Calabasas, California, as well as sites across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, among many others.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2025 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline.

Contact:

Ani Hemelians

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