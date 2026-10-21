Builders Bloc Names Top Ten“Builders” Running For Congress And Calls On Independents, America's Largest Voting Bloc, To Decide Close Midterm Races

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is the only senator to make the list and Rep. Don Davis (D-NC) ranks highest. All candidates were scored on integrity, problem-solving and American values, not party

Dallas, TX, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two weeks before the midterm elections, Builders Bloc, a nonpartisan 501(c)(4) nonprofit working to help Americans reclaim their civic power, today named the ten highest-scoring Builders running for Congress in the midterm elections. The ranking comes from the organization's Builders Index, which scored congressional candidates on integrity, problem-solving record and commitment to shared American values including the rule of law, truthfulness, democracy, freedom and opportunity, and accountability to the people.

The top ten list splits evenly between the two major parties, identifying five Republicans and five Democrats. Because the Index never considers party affiliation, that balance wasn't engineered and reflects that character and leadership aren't partisan.

The 2026 Top Ten Builders



Don Davis, NC House-1 (D) – 90.5

Opponent: Laurie Buckhout (R) - 48.5 (Divider)

Susan Collins, ME Senate (R) – 88.5

Opponent: Troy Jackson (D) - 59.5 (Toss up)

Tom Suozzi, NY House-3 (D) – 87

Opponent: Mike LiPetri (R) - 43.5 (Divider)

Blake Moore, UT House-2 (R) – 86.5

Opponent: Peter Crosby (D) - 68 (Toss up)

Josh Gottheimer, NJ House-5 (D) – 85.5

Opponent: Sean Kirrane (R) - 58 (Toss up)

Jeff Hurd, CO House-3 (R) – 85

Opponent: Dwayne Romero - 67 (Toss up)

Brian Fitzpatrick, PA House-1 (R) – 84

Opponent: Bob Harvie - 63.5 (Toss up)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, WA House-3 (D) – 83.5

Opponent: John Braun (R) - 75 (Builder)

Adam Gray, CA House-13 (D) – 83.5

Opponent: Kevin Lincoln (R) - 63.5 (Toss up)

Andrew Garbarino, NY House-2 (R) – 83.5 Opponent: Patrick Halpin (D) - 58.5 (Toss up)

“By looking critically at what candidates say and do, regardless of party, we can see who truly defends the values that make our nation exceptional,” said Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Builders Bloc.“We're equipping voters, especially independents, to tell the difference between candidates who are solving problems for the American people and those who are dividing us for power.”

Calling on Independents

Builders Bloc is calling on independent voters to back these leaders on November 3. A record 45% of Americans now identify as independents, according to Gallup, more than identify as Republicans (27%) or Democrats (27%). That makes independents the largest bloc in American politics and, in a closely divided Congress, the deciding one.

The Cook Political Report rates 28 congressional races as toss-ups, 21 in the House and seven in the Senate, including the races of top Builders Don Davis in North Carolina and Susan Collins in Maine. In races this close, a few thousand votes will determine who governs.

How the Builders Index Works

The Builders Index used AI to analyze each candidate's public record: legislative and voting histories, campaign websites, social media, news coverage, fact-checks, and ethics and campaign finance filings. It also drew on respected third-party data: the Bipartisan Index from the Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, which measures how often members of Congress work across party lines, and UCLA's Voteview, which compares how members vote relative to their party and to each other.

Each candidate was scored from 0 to 100 on four qualities:



Values-driven: upholds shared American values, including the rule of law, truthfulness, democracy, freedom and opportunity, accountability to the people, and dignity and compassion.

Solutions-oriented: avoids political posturing and delivers real results, especially on the cost of living, a top priority for Americans.

Collaborative: works across party lines. Constructive: debates ideas without personal attacks.

Candidates scoring 70 or above were classified as Builders. Those scoring 49 or below were classified as Dividers. Scores in between were classified as Toss ups. The Builders AI model was instructed never to consider party affiliation, and candidates with a limited public record were not penalized.

Voters can visit BuildersIndex.org today to see how each top Builder earned their score. Builders Bloc is working to make the full Index public in the future, so every American can see how their own representatives measure up.

Taking the Rankings on the Road

Builders Bloc is also taking its message on the road with“Make Politics Suck Less,” a traveling, interactive game show that brings conversations about leadership and accountability directly to voters. Contestants guess whether real quotes came from movie villains, movie heroes or politicians on the 2026 ballot, and winners take home $113.26, a nod to Election Day on 11/3/26.

The tour kicks off in Austin, TX and travels across the country, with stops in North Carolina and Maine, home to top Builders Don Davis and Susan Collins. The tour seeks to help American voters think more critically about how candidates lead and whether they work across differences to get things done.

About Builders Bloc

Builders Bloc is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(4) organization to help Americans reclaim their civic power by advancing citizen-led policies and holding elected officials accountable to the broad will of the people. The organization focuses primarily on advancing citizen-led policy solutions-moving policy proposals developed through cross-partisan consensus into law. Builders Bloc is a national organization that will initially pilot much of its work in Texas, a state widely viewed as a political bellwether for the nation. Learn more at BuildersBloc.org.

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