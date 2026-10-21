Organic & Natural Health Association Shares 5 Ways Americans Can Protect Their Health As Insurance Costs Rise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans prepare for another year of rising health insurance costs, staying healthy is becoming a financial concern as well as a personal priority. With Affordable Care Act marketplace open enrollment beginning Nov. 1, the Organic & Natural Health Association (Organic & Natural Health) is sharing five practical ways consumers can protect their health without spending unnecessarily on wellness products.

According to KFF, a health policy organization, average monthly marketplace premium payments increased 58% in 2026 following the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits. Average deductibles also climbed approximately $1,000 per person, adding pressure to household budgets.

“When health care becomes more expensive, people may be tempted to postpone doctor's appointments or take their health entirely into their own hands,” said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health.“Prevention is important, but it needs to be informed by science, not fear or expensive promises.”

Organic & Natural Health recommends five ways to practice smarter self-care:

1. Get ahead of health problems before symptoms appear. Prevention goes beyond eating well and exercising. Know your baseline health numbers, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, so you can recognize changes early. Review your family health history to identify potential risks and take advantage of preventive screenings that may be covered by your insurance. Small, proactive steps can help identify potential health concerns before they become more serious and expensive to manage.

2. Know what you can manage at home and when to seek medical care. Taking charge of your health can help reduce unnecessary medical expenses, but knowing when to seek professional guidance is equally important. Keep a record of recurring symptoms, changes in energy levels, and medications or supplements you're taking. Use at-home monitoring tools when appropriate and consider telehealth or community health clinics for more affordable access to medical advice.

3. Focus on a powerful trio of nutrients. Vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids support three essential areas of health: immune and bone health, muscle and nerve function, and cardiovascular health. These nutrients also play complementary roles in the body, with magnesium helping activate and metabolize vitamin D, while omega-3s support healthy inflammatory responses. Even with a balanced diet, getting adequate amounts of all three can be challenging. Targeted supplementation can help close nutritional gaps and support long-term wellness, especially when informed by individual nutrient levels and health needs.

4. Look closely at the supplement label for science-backed ingredients. Not all forms of the same nutrient are absorbed or utilized by the body in the same way, making the specific ingredient and its supporting research important considerations. For vitamin D, look for D3, which generally raises blood levels more effectively than D2. Examples of researched ingredients include VegD3, a plant-based vitamin D3 produced by Avlaan; and ATAMg, a specialized form of magnesium acetyl taurinate (or magnesium N-acetyl taurinate) by Synapharm that provides mood and stress‐related support. Both companies are exclusively distributed by AIDP, a vetted Organic & Natural Health Association member. Consumers can make more informed supplement choices by looking for identifiable, researched ingredients rather than relying on marketing claims alone.

5. Look for trusted certifications before buying supplements. Check labels for independent third-party certifications, such as NSF, which verifies that products meet established quality and safety standards. The USDA Organic seal confirms that products meet federal organic production and handling requirements. Look for transparent ingredient sourcing, clearly listed dosages and manufacturers that follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs ). These quality indicators help consumers confidently select dietary supplements from reputable companies committed to transparency, safety and high manufacturing standards.

A September 2026 Pew Research Center survey found that 78% of American adults take dietary supplements, reinforcing the need for informed purchasing decisions.

“Consumers deserve to know what they're putting into their bodies and whether the evidence supports what they're buying,” said Howard.“Good prevention starts with informed choices, not the highest price tag.”

Organic & Natural Health recommends testing nutrient levels at home to measure vitamin D, magnesium and omega-3 levels using at-home blood spot test kits, if a doctor's office visit is not possible. Kits are available through with testing provided by Organic & Natural Health Association partner GrassrootsHealth Nutrient Research Institute. Samples are collected at home and mailed to a laboratory for analysis. Results can help guide conversations with health professionals about individual nutritional needs and correct supplement dosing.

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