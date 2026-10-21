Inspired Virtual Sports Expands The Massachusetts Lottery's Digital Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its Virtual Sports content on the Massachusetts Lottery's recently launched iLottery platform.

Inspired is the first third-party game content provider to launch on the platform, expanding the Lottery's digital offering with Post Time Payout, Inspired's virtual horse racing product and a proven top performer within its Virtual Sports portfolio. Post Time Payout is now available to Massachusetts Lottery players through the iLottery platform.

The Massachusetts Lottery is one of the most successful lotteries in the world, with a long history of delivering innovative products to players while generating critical local aid for communities across the Commonwealth. The recent launch of iLottery expands its offering into digital channels.

Aristocrat Interactive was selected by the Massachusetts Lottery to provide its first-ever iLottery program, which launched in July 2026. Inspired's Virtual Sports content is delivered through Aristocrat Interactive's proprietary aggregation platform, FusionTM, bringing Inspired's established Virtual Sports offering to Massachusetts Lottery players.

“We are delighted to work with the Massachusetts Lottery and Aristocrat Interactive to bring our Virtual Sports content to Massachusetts,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Entertainment.“Becoming the first third-party content provider to launch on the iLottery platform is an important milestone for Inspired and reflects the strength of our Virtual Sports portfolio and the growing opportunity for these products within the North American lottery market.”

Inspired's Virtual Sports portfolio delivers scheduled, fast-paced events designed to provide players with engaging entertainment across digital and retail lottery environments. The Company has extensive experience delivering Virtual Sports content across regulated lottery and gaming markets worldwide.

The Massachusetts launch further expands Inspired's presence in the North American lottery market and demonstrates the growing opportunity for its Virtual Sports content within the lottery sector.

“We're excited to expand our digital offerings with Inspired's Virtual Sports content and provide our players with new ways to enjoy Lottery games,” said Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.“As we continue to build our iLottery offering, adding innovative and proven content is an important part of delivering a compelling experience for our players.”

“We're pleased to welcome Inspired as the first third-party content provider to launch on the Massachusetts Lottery's iLottery platform,” said Chris Shaban, Managing Director, iLottery at Aristocrat Interactive.“Inspired brings a strong track record in Virtual Sports, and its content is a valuable addition as we continue to expand the range of digital experiences available through the platform.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“expect,”“estimate,”“plan,”“will,”“would” and“project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date. We cannot guarantee that the results anticipated by management, as set forth herein, will be realized or, even if realized, will have the expected effects on our results of operations or financial performance. Such results may be affected by, among other things, the“Risk Factors” section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at . Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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