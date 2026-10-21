Lockdown Experts And Carahsoft Announce Official Partnership And Implementation Of Lockdown Experts' Lockdown ALM® In Carahsoft Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va., and RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lockdown Experts, LLC, a leader in active shooter threat solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership, as well as the implementation of Lockdown Experts' Lockdown ALMsolution in Carahsoft's headquarters. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Lockdown Experts' Master Government Aggregator, making the company's flagship Lockdown ALMsolution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and are honored to have Lockdown ALM® deployed throughout their headquarters,” said Phil Selton, CEO at Lockdown Experts.“Carahsoft's commitment to implementing the solution in its own workplace demonstrates their commitment to protecting their employees and visitors with leading-edge technology. This partnership will also help bring Lockdown ALM®to a broader Public and Private Sector audience, while the deployment at Carahsoft's headquarters gives Government, education and commercial organizations an opportunity to see firsthand how the technology can improve emergency communication, situational awareness and response coordination in a real-world environment.”

Lockdown ALM® is a patented, facility security monitoring and threat-response system, designed to provide continuous situational awareness and enable faster, more informed responses during active shooter and other violent events. Unlike traditional fire alarm systems, which can create confusion during a violent incident, Lockdown ALM® provides distinctive audible and visual lockdown alerts that clearly alert occupants about the threat. A single activation simultaneously initiates emergency notifications throughout the facility, communicates directly with 911 dispatch and delivers critical situational intelligence to first responders and security personnel, including floor plans, door status and pre-event and live video. Engineered for reliability and autonomous operation, Lockdown ALM® can continue functioning through network, power or cloud disruptions and is manufacturer-neutral, allowing organizations to integrate their existing cameras, access control systems, locks and sensors while maximizing prior investments.

Carahsoft recently deployed Lockdown ALM® in production building-wide at its headquarters and the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center (CCCC), creating a safer environment for team members, partners and visitors. The deployment includes a dedicated demonstration environment that allows Public and Private Sector customers to observe the solution in a real operational setting. With 60 integrated cameras and the ability for anyone in the building to initiate a lockdown without an app, login or specialized training, the deployment strengthens Carahsoft's emergency preparedness and enables rapid, facility-wide communication. By deploying the technology throughout its own headquarters, Carahsoft is also demonstrating its commitment to the safety of its team members and visitors while giving customers an opportunity to evaluate the solution in an active business environment.

“Our headquarters and conference center welcome team members, partners and customers every day,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“We were deliberate and thoughtful in our investment in a solution that enhances safety while reinforcing the positive experience visitors expect when they come to Carahsoft. Deploying Lockdown ALM® in our own facility reflects our commitment to protecting our people and creating an environment where customers can see innovative technology in action. We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate this capability to our industry partners and help them explore ways to strengthen safety and security at their own facilities.”

Lockdown Experts' Lockdown ALM® is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (833) 221-5529 or ...; To learn more about Lockdown ALM® click here.

About Lockdown Experts

Lockdown Experts, LLC developed Lockdown ALM®, a facility security monitoring system that provides real-time communication to building occupants and key stakeholders. Using multiple security components, Lockdown ALM® immediately alerts police and emergency responders to the presence of an active shooter threat. The patented technology was designed by law enforcement experts who interviewed survivors and responders from dozens of mass shooting incidents. The result is a holistic solution that delivers the situational awareness needed to improve response times, minimize casualties, and save lives.

Contact

Brian Lyman

(201) 264-3443

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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