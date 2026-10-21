HUHUTECH Subsidiary Joins Consortium Bidding On Semiconductor Fab Gas Delivery System Project In China Valued At More Than RMB 60 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jiangsu HUHU to deliver testing, certification, and compliance services; award decision expected in the coming weeks

WUXI, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (“HUHUTECH” or the“Company”), a system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, and semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Jiangsu HUHU Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu HUHU”), has formed a consortium with an East China-based semiconductor facility engineering company to bid on a gas delivery system engineering project for a fab expansion at an integrated circuit manufacturer in China. The total project value is expected to exceed RMB 60 million (more than US$8 million).

Under the consortium agreement, the engineering partner will lead technical design and equipment installation while Jiangsu HUHU will be responsible for testing, certification, and related compliance work. The consortium members are jointly and severally liable to the project owner for performance of the contract. Jiangsu HUHU's scope represents a portion of the total contract value, and its share will be determined by the final award. The Company expects to provide an update, including Jiangsu HUHU's share of the contract value, once the bid results are announced.

“Testing and certification sit at the point where a gas system either qualifies for production or it doesn't, and that is where we have positioned Jiangsu HUHU in this consortium,” said Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH.“By teaming with an experienced engineering partner, we can compete for larger fab expansion projects than we would bid on alone, and this is a model we intend to repeat: pairing our testing, certification, and compliance capabilities with engineering partners on fab projects across China. We look forward to reporting the outcome of this bid.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) is a professional system integration provider that designs and implements integrated facility management systems and industrial automation monitoring systems for the optoelectronic, semiconductor, telecom, and logistics industries. Through its operating subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company delivers customized fixed-price engagements spanning project planning, system coding, hardware installation and configuration, and also supplies related equipment. HUHU China holds a first-class construction enterprise qualification and maintains“high-tech enterprise” tax status in the PRC through December 2028. The Company is headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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