Consumers Want To Be Recognized, Not Just Targeted, New Sheerid Research Finds

According to SheerID's new report, " Personalization Has a Recognition Problem: What 2,000+ Consumers Want From Brands, " the gap highlights a broader challenge for marketers: can an offer truly be personalized if it ignores core identity traits such as occupation, life stage, or community?

Consumers are increasingly wary of how traditional personalization is handled. Nearly three in 10 say personalized offers feel intrusive or rely on inaccurate assumptions. However, the fix isn't stopping personalization-it's transparency: 82% of consumers say it matters that a brand clearly acknowledges who they are and why they are receiving a specific offer, according to the report.

As third-party signals disappear and data privacy scrutiny rises, consumers are demanding control over both their data and the verification environment:



Demand for Explicit Consent-Based Personalization: 56% of consumers want explicit, consent-based information involved in their personalization (either alongside inferred insights or on its own). Seamless On-Site Verification: Two-thirds (67%) prefer to confirm their eligibility directly on a brand's own website or app, compared to just 11% who prefer leaving for a third-party site.



This shift directly validates SheerID's model of permissioned recognition-helping brands use information consumers explicitly share inside their own brand-controlled environments to deliver authentic, high-value experiences.

Trust Matters More Than Speed

When confirming eligibility for special offers, consumers prioritize data privacy and transparency over sheer convenience. In fact, the report reveals that shoppers are nearly four times more likely to abandon a process because of requests for sensitive personal information, like a Social Security number, than“because it takes too long or requires too many steps.”

When deciding whether to complete a verification request, brand trust and clear value drive the consumer outcome:



Clear Benefits & Privacy First: Consumers care far more about the value of the offer (57%) and how their personal data will be used (45%) than the speed of the interaction (13%). Regional Privacy Concerns: Resistance to sharing sensitive data like SSNs or national IDs is particularly strong in North America (48%), compared to EMEA (39%).



Recognition Drives Revenue and Loyalty Throughout the Customer Lifecycle

When brands recognize something meaningful about customers, such as being a student or healthcare worker, consumers say they will:



Make a purchase or choose that brand again (62%)

Shop more frequently or recommend the brand (56%) Create an account or join a membership program (49%)



Recognition resonates more strongly in North America, where 65% of consumers say it makes them more likely to choose a brand again, compared with 50% in EMEA.

“Hidden brand tracking and educated guesses aren't personalization; they're intrusive,” said Rebecca Grimes, Chief Revenue Officer at SheerID.“Consumers see right through it. Real recognition isn't about quietly collecting data behind the scenes; it's about making a transparent, value-for-value exchange. When you recognize someone for who they truly are-on their terms-you don't just profit from a single transaction; you earn a customer for life.”

Younger Consumers Lead Demand for Recognition

Gen Z and Millennial shoppers drive the highest demand for identity-driven marketing, while older demographics prioritize automated loyalty:



High Purchasing Intent: Nearly eight in 10 consumers aged 18 to 34 say a recognition-based offer makes them more likely to buy, compared to just 45% of consumers 55 and older.

The Recognition Gap: Younger buyers are twice as likely to feel seen today, with 52% of Gen Z reporting that tailored offers recognize something meaningful about them, versus 25% of the 55+ demographic. A Shift in Older Loyalty: Older consumers favor frictionless rewards, with 65% of those 55 and older feel most valued when a brand automatically rewards their loyalty, the highest share of any age group.



“The legacy personalization stack was built on tracking and inference. The future stack is built on permission and clear consumer intent,” said Carter Lassy, Chief Product Officer at SheerID.“When consumers willingly declare their identity in exchange for a dedicated benefit, marketers get a direct, truth-based signal. That is what transforms basic targeting into authentic relevance that drive the emotional loyalty connection everyone is attempting to achieve.”

The report also outlines five practical steps for brands shifting from prediction to recognition. Explore the full report here.

About the Research

SheerID, in partnership with Censuswide, surveyed 2,001 general consumers across North America and EMEA. Fieldwork was conducted between August 27 and September 14, 2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), a signatory to the Global Data Quality Pledge, and adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leading global provider for permission-based verification and engaging high-value audiences. Its award-winning Audience Data Platform is trusted by the world's most admired brands, including Spotify, Perplexity, T-Mobile, and L.L.Bean. SheerID offers the only secure, enterprise-grade platform that connects brands with the right customers, limits offer abuse, and powers personalized marketing, driving loyalty and revenue. For more information, visit SheerID.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for SheerID

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