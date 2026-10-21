ATIS Names Kevin Herr Chief Financial Officer And Senior Vice President Of Corporate Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, one of North America's leading providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services, today announced the appointment of Kevin Herr as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In this expanded leadership role, Herr will help shape the company's financial strategy and advance its continued growth and expansion.

Herr brings nearly 30 years of executive leadership experience in finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, and business transformation. Across Fortune 100 companies, private equity-backed businesses, and founder-led organizations, he has helped businesses navigate complexity, strengthen performance, and position organizations for sustainable growth.

Most recently, Herr held multiple executive leadership roles at KnowledgeLake, where he helped strengthen the company's financial and operational foundation and supported its successful acquisition. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance leadership positions at OmniGo Software, SMP, Lumeris, and Anheuser-Busch InBev, building experience across technology, growth-oriented and acquisitive environments. Herr holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Information Management from Washington University in St. Louis.

"Kevin is a proven finance and corporate development leader with the judgment, operating discipline, and transaction experience to help ATIS capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Jim Fox, Chief Executive Officer of ATIS. "As we expand our national footprint and invest in new capabilities, his ability to translate strategy into results will be instrumental in scaling the business effectively and delivering even greater value to our clients."

As a member of the executive leadership team, Herr will lead ATIS's financial strategy, capital allocation, corporate development, and business performance efforts. He will partner closely with leaders across the company to strengthen decision-making, support disciplined expansion, and advance ATIS's long-term growth strategy.

"I'm excited to join ATIS during such an important period in the company's evolution," said Kevin Herr. "ATIS has built an exceptional reputation in the industry through its commitment to safety, service, and innovation. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the company's long-term growth strategy and help create additional value for our clients, employees, and stakeholders."

About ATIS

ATIS is one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 250 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the U.S. and Canada to more than 15,000 clients, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

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