Decisionhr Appoints Vice Presidents Of Sales For The East And West

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rachel Barden and Sarah Green bring more than 30 years of combined PEO and employee benefits experience to the company's regional sales leadership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced the appointment of Rachel Barden as Vice President of Sales, East, and Sarah Green as Vice President of Sales, West. Both report to Senior Vice President of Sales Chuck Link.

Barden has nearly two decades of experience in PEO and employee benefits sales. She spent more than a decade in sales roles with national PEOs, co-founded a PEO brokerage and consulting firm, and most recently led national sales and broker channel development for health insurance and benefits companies.

Green has more than 14 years of PEO sales experience. She spent 12 years with a national PEO, where she advanced to District Sales Manager, and most recently led sales teams across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana for another national PEO before becoming its Director of Revenue.

In the East, Barden will lead DecisionHR's expansion into New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and the surrounding region while sustaining the company's growth in Florida, Georgia and the Nashville area. In the West, Green will lead growth in key markets including California, Texas and Colorado.

"Rachel and Sarah have built their careers working alongside brokers and the business owners they advise," said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR. "They will build our regional teams in the East and West while maintaining the service our clients count on from DecisionHR."

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

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