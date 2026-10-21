Anolon Unveils Vanderpump By Anolon, Its First Celebrity Cookware Collaboration, With Hospitality Icon Lisa Vanderpump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collection pairs Anolon's award-winning EverLastTM fully clad tri-ply stainless steel with select ceramic nonstick interiors in Vanderpump's signature Villa Rosa Pink.

Vallejo, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anolon, the family-founded cookware legacy brand established in 1986 by Meyer Corporation, U.S., today announced Vanderpump® by Anolon®, a new cookware collection created with restaurateur, television personality and hospitality icon Lisa Vanderpump. The collection marks Anolon's first celebrity cookware partnership and brings Vanderpump's signature sense of style into the kitchen without compromising on performance.

Vanderpump by Anolon is built on Anolon's award-winning EverLastTM platform, which debuted in Spring 2026. The collection features fully clad tri-ply stainless steel, with select pieces finished in ceramic nonstick interiors in Villa Rosa Pink, the rosy hue synonymous with Vanderpump's home and hospitality world. Every piece is induction compatible and dishwasher safe, designed for home cooks who want cookware that looks as good on the table as it performs on the stove.

"Lisa has spent decades defining what it means to host beautifully, and Anolon has spent four decades engineering cookware that home cooks can rely on," said Greg Cairo, President and CEO, Meyer Corporation, U.S. "Bringing those two strengths together felt like a natural next step for the EverLastTM platform. Vanderpump by Anolon is our first celebrity collaboration, and we wanted it to be with a partner who understands that great design and great performance belong in the same pan."

The launch arrives on the heels of Vanderpump's newest reality TV show, Lisa Las Vegas and her cookbook and hosting guide, Home at Villa Rosa: Cooking & Living the Vanderpump Way, released October 13, 2026. Together, the book and the collection offer fans a complete invitation into the Vanderpump approach to cooking, entertaining and gathering at home.

"For me, cooking has never been just about the food. It's about creating a moment for the people you love," said Lisa Vanderpump. "I've always been drawn to polished clad stainless steel because it's beautiful and it works, and with Anolon we added just a kiss of Villa Rosa Pink. I wanted a collection that feels glamorous enough to bring straight to the table, but that's built to handle everything from a weeknight dinner to a full house of guests."

Vanderpump by Anolon is available online now at Anolon.com, Amazon, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. With additional retail distribution to Dillards online and in-store and Macy's.com in November. Retail prices range from $79 for the 10" Ceramic Clad Frying Pan to $399 for the 7-piece mixed set.

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About Anolon

For four decades, Anolon has been redefining home cooking with design-minded, heirloom-quality cookware made to evolve with home chefs. A family-founded and family-led brand under Meyer Corporation, U.S., Anolon pioneered modern nonstick cookware in 1986 and continues to set the standard for premium design and enduring performance. Learn more at Anolon.com. or call Anolon's toll-free number 1-800-388-3872, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Consumers can also follow Anolon Facebook.com/Anolon, Twitter.com/Anolon, Pinterest.com/Anolon, Instagram.com/Anolon, and YouTube.com/Anolon.

About Meyer Corporation, U.S.

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in America. The company designs, manufactures and markets cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools and gadgets, and food storage, sold through retailers and online channels nationwide. Its portfolio of well-known brands includes Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Hestan®, Ruffoni® and AnyDay. For more information, visit MeyerUS.co.

About Lisa Vanderpump

London-born entrepreneur, TV personality and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump has spent more than 40 years in hospitality with her husband, Ken Todd. Their portfolio runs from Los Angeles favorites like SUR to Las Vegas hotspots including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and Pinky's by Vanderpump at the Flamingo. In June 2026 they opened The Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment, which is the couple's 40th hospitality concept.

She rose to fame on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then starred in and executive produced the hit spinoff Vanderpump Rules. She now stars in and executive produces Hulu's Vanderpump Villa, currently filming its fourth season, and appears on FOX's Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. Her consumer brands include Vanderpump by Anolon cookware, Vanderpump Wines, fresh florals at Kroger and Loblaw stores, and her cookbook, Home at Villa Rosa, published in October 2026. In 2017, Lisa and Ken founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which has rescued more than 3,000 dogs and runs a flagship rescue center in Los Angeles.

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