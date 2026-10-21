Payscale Transforms Paycycle To Bring Compensation Intelligence To Every Pay Decision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The always-on compensation platform connects annual reviews with the pay decisions that happen year-round.

Boston, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced a transformed Paycycle - the always-on compensation platform that brings intelligent workflows and controls to every pay decision, not just the ones on the calendar. Part of the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, Paycycle connects the annual review with compensation decisions that happen year-round, giving every decision maker the context they need to act with confidence.

Compensation decisions don't stop when the cycle ends

According to Payscale's 2026 Compensation Best Practices Report, 68% of organizations say their executive leaders view compensation as strategic to business success. Yet compensation planning often remains tied to an annual process, even as decisions about retention, promotions, spot awards and counteroffers happen throughout the year. The result is a gap between the strategy HR builds and the information available to the people making pay decisions day to day.

That gap matters more as pay transparency changes expectations. Employees have greater visibility into salary ranges and are asking more informed questions about how their pay compares with the market and their colleagues. Organizations need to be able to explain their decisions consistently, but not every organization is ready to give managers the same level of access to compensation data. The path forward starts with the right tools: enabling organizations to introduce appropriate visibility, establish clear guardrails, and build more informed pay practices at a pace that fits their needs.

Paycycle brings the annual compensation cycle and year-round decisions into one connected experience. Compensation teams can maintain control over budgets, guidelines and access, while equipping managers and leaders with the context they need to make decisions that align with organizational strategy.

“HR designed the compensation strategy and then locked it in a room. That worked when pay was an annual event. It doesn't now,” said Lexi Clarke, chief business operations and HR officer at Payscale.“Pay decisions happen in one-on-ones, counteroffers and budget meetings HR isn't in. Without compensation intelligence, the people in those rooms are guessing. Paycycle helps organizations put the right context in the hands of decision-makers, while keeping compensation strategy and controls connected.”

One platform for the cycle and every decision after that

The transformed Paycycle brings together the capabilities organizations need to plan, manage and communicate compensation decisions throughout the year, all powered by Payscale's compensation intelligence.



Plan and manage the annual cycle. Coordinate budgets, recommendations, approvals and employee communications in one configurable platform, with workflows and guidelines that help keep decisions aligned with compensation strategy.

Extend the strategy year-round. Support off-cycle awards and other pay decisions beyond the annual review, with visibility into budget availability and the guardrails that guide compensation decisions.

Give every role the right view. Configure access and experiences for managers, HR and executives, so people have the information and tools appropriate to their responsibilities. Turn compensation data into action. Bring relevant benchmarks, employee pay context and insights into the decision-making process, helping teams identify potential risks and opportunities and act with greater confidence.

For organizations navigating greater pay transparency, this flexibility matters. Paycycle enables them to determine how compensation information is shared, who can act on it and which controls remain in place as their practices evolve.

“The transparency Paycycle brought to our organization changed everything,” said Grant Clifton, HR manager of compensation, recruiting, HRIS & culture at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.“Leaders finally understand the 'why' behind every pay decision, and employees feel more informed and respected.”

Paycycle is part of the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, a connected portfolio of compensation solutions designed to bring compensation intelligence into the decisions that shape hiring, pay, retention and business performance.

Learn more about Payscale Paycycle.

About Payscale

Payscale is the pioneer of compensation intelligence, helping organizations make smarter pay decisions that drive business performance. For more than 20 years, Payscale has combined trusted market data with AI-powered technology to deliver actionable insights that turn pay from a cost into a catalyst for growth. The Payscale Intelligence Cloud portfolio of solutions - Ascent, JobNav and Paycycle - empowers organizations to make confident compensation decisions. Customers include Cintas, Leidos, Chipotle, Ohio State University, and TJX Companies.

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