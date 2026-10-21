Officespace Software Appoints Account-Based Marketing Category Pioneer Peter Isaacson As Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Demandbase, Invoca, and Replicant CMO joins to lead OfficeSpace's push to define the built world category for enterprise workplace, real estate, and finance leaders

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, the AI operating system for the built world, today announced that Peter Isaacson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Isaacson helped create the account-based marketing (ABM) category as CMO of Demandbase and brings decades of B2B technology and brand marketing leadership.

Isaacson will lead OfficeSpace's global marketing organization as the company expands upmarket and establishes itself as the category leader. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Peter has done what we're setting out to do: take a new way of working and turn it into a category the market can't ignore,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software.“The workplace is one of the largest lines on the enterprise P&L, and the leaders who own it need a system of action built to manage it. Peter's experience building categories and reaching enterprise buying committees is exactly what we need as we expand our leadership position in the market.”

Isaacson joins OfficeSpace from Invoca, where as CMO he led global marketing for the AI-powered revenue execution platform. Before Invoca, he was CMO of Replicant, an early innovator in voice AI for the contact center.

As CMO of Demandbase for nearly seven years, Isaacson helped pioneer account-based marketing and establish the company as the category leader, growing revenue more than 9X. He co-authored a best-selling book on Account-Based Marketing with Demandbase founder Chris Golec and Jessica Fewless.

Earlier, Isaacson was CMO of Castlight Health, which brought pricing transparency to US medical care, helping scale the company ahead of its IPO. He also served as SVP of worldwide marketing at MicroStrategy and spent 13 years at Adobe leading global brand marketing, worldwide field marketing, and the education business. He began his career in advertising at Saatchi & Saatchi in New York, working on accounts including Procter & Gamble. In 2026, he was named to the B2B CMO 100 by The B2B CMO Project.

“OfficeSpace is at an exciting point in its trajectory, as it looks to create and lead a new category,” said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer of OfficeSpace Software.“With return to office and hybrid work initiatives becoming the norm, every enterprise is rethinking how they manage the people and real estate that make up 75% of spend. These are C-suite decisions, and OfficeSpace has the platform, the customers, and the AI to lead that conversation. My job is to help OfficeSpace extend its leadership position in this exciting space.”

Isaacson's appointment comes as workplace decisions move up the org chart. Leaders who manage workplace and real estate spend need a shared, trusted view of how their people and spaces are deployed and managed. OfficeSpace connects space planning, workplace experience, facilities and asset management, real estate management, and workplace analytics in one AI-native platform. Isaacson will lead brand, demand generation, and sales development as OfficeSpace extends that platform to the largest enterprises.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, Overall Leader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2's enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace.

The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Learn more at officespacesoftware.com.

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Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer of OfficeSpace Software

CONTACT: Jocelyn Boone OfficeSpace Software...