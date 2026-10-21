Access Recognized For The Fourth Time As An Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual awards, influenced by customer input, recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help businesses grow

PEABODY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global and integrated information management solutions provider, announced today that it has been named an Inc. Power Partner Awards winner for the fourth time, recognizing the company among the leading B2B organizations helping businesses across the country to grow and succeed.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards leverage customer input to choose and honor those companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions successfully.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow.”

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner for the fourth time is an honor and a tangible reflection of the trust and loyalty our customers place in us, year after year," said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. "We are grateful for them and the opportunity to continue to exceed their expectations. Our team's high-touch service and dedication to innovation in solving information management challenges is what builds lasting partnerships. As we look ahead, we are energized to continue investing in the people, technology, and services that make Access a stand-out partner."

Having real-time, secure access to key business information when and where it's needed is a critical need for organizations around the globe. Working with customers to manage that information in line with stringent compliance requirements is an Access strength that has long served highly regulated, data-intensive industries. Its award-winning flagship solution, Access Unify, combines AI technology and exceptional records management services to deliver industry-leading value and ROI for businesses across the globe. Recent advancements in the solution reflect Access's ongoing commitment to innovation and evolving alongside its customers to deliver smarter, more secure ways to manage information.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Access:

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential digital and hardcopy records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include electronic records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, off-site physical records storage, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized multiple times by Newsweek, including its America's Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-730-0763

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