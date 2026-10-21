Ivo Partners With Harbor To Bring Contract Intelligence To Enterprise Legal Departments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership pairs Ivo's contract intelligence platform with Harbor's advisory, implementation, and adoption expertise to support AI initiatives for Fortune 500 legal and procurement teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ivo, the AI-powered contract intelligence platform for enterprise in-house legal and procurement teams, announced a partnership with Harbor, the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry. Together, the two companies will help enterprise legal departments deploy Ivo's product suite, including Ivo Review, Ivo Intelligence, Ivo Assistant, and Ivo Collaborate, across their organizations.

Legal departments are moving past AI pilots into full deployment for contract intelligence. That shift requires technology held to the same high standard against which legal teams hold their work, and a rollout designed around how a legal department operates. Ivo brings the contract intelligence; Harbor brings the advisory and implementation work, including change management, that puts it into daily use across the organization.

“Contract intelligence is quickly becoming central to how legal departments manage risk and get more value from their agreements. By making contract data easier to find, understand, and act on, it gives legal and business teams greater visibility into obligations, risks, and opportunities across the enterprise,” said Jeff Marple, Senior Director and Contracts Co-lead at Harbor.

Kristin Hagan, Vice President of Partnerships at Ivo, spoke about how Harbor brings experience and intrinsic value to customers considering an AI-native contracting transformation that goes beyond the merits of the software itself.“Accuracy earns a team's trust in an AI tool; deployment is what determines whether it's an organization-wide success. Harbor has spent three decades on the second problem, and their work with our shared clients means those teams can move from their first contract review to company-wide adoption faster and more successfully.”

Ivo's four products cover AI contract review and analysis end to end. Ivo Review produces redlines that track to a company's own playbook language. Ivo Intelligence reads across a contract portfolio to surface valuable business insights. Ivo Assistant completes legal work from natural-language prompts. Ivo Collaborate runs the full contracting process, from intake to signature, all in one place.

Harbor will serve as an advisory and implementation partner for Ivo, working with shared clients on contract management best practices, agent orchestration, collaboration rollout, systems integration, intelligence use case development, and AI adoption across legal departments. The firm brings more than 30 years of legal industry experience and a global team of close to 1,000 professionals across strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

"Ivo has a strong platform for organizations that want to apply AI across the full contract lifecycle. We're already seeing the value with our mutual clients, and this partnership lets us bring that value to more legal departments as they move from early use to full adoption," added Matt Linder, Senior Director and Contracts Co-lead at Harbor.

To learn more about Harbor's legal technology and enterprise transformation services, visit . For more information about Ivo, visit ivo.ai.

About Harbor

Harbor is the leading provider of professional and technology services to the legal industry, encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence. With a global team nearing 1,000 professionals, Harbor works with more than 80% of Global 200 law firms and close to 600 corporate law departments to optimize performance and enable business and digital transformation. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has offices in London, Belfast, Moncton, and Sydney. Harbor, a BayPine LP portfolio company, is advancing its next phase of growth by broadening its technology, data, and managed services across the legal sector. For more information, visit.

About Ivo

Ivo is the leading AI-powered contract intelligence platform for in-house legal and procurement teams, encompassing contract review, redlining, and portfolio-wide business intelligence. Ivo works with legal departments at companies like IBM, Uber, Meta, Intel, Atlassian, and Reddit, with adoption inside the Fortune 500 growing 250 percent over the past year alone. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is expanding its global footprint with new offices in London and New York. For more information, visit.

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Ivo

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