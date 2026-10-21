2026 Public Safety Technology Report Reveals Trends In Live Video, Drone As First Responder Programs, Command Centers, And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings highlight adoption, investment priorities, and emerging innovations in real-time video and command center technologies

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the release of its 2026 Public Safety Technology Report, a new industry study exploring the adoption, operational challenges, investment priorities, and emerging trends of real-time video and command center technologies across public safety organizations.

Based on responses from public safety professionals across law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency management, the report provides a comprehensive view of how live video, operation and command center technologies, AI-powered video analytics, communications infrastructure, and other video technologies are supporting mission-critical operations.

The findings show that public safety agencies are increasingly relying on live video and advanced situational awareness technologies while navigating budget constraints, integration challenges, network reliability concerns, and the growing complexity of information sharing across systems and agencies.

Among the report's key findings:



Live video is central to public safety operations: 77% use fixed surveillance cameras, while more than half also use drones (57%) and body-worn cameras (54%), highlighting the variety of live video sources used across public safety organizations.

Drone as First Responder programs lead planned technology investment: 45% will invest in Drone as First Responder programs over the next 12 months, making it the leading planned technology investment among survey respondents.

Operation and command centers play a critical role in public safety operations: 69% of respondents operate an operation or command center to support functions like real-time crime monitoring, emergency response, and event and crowd control.

AI technology is poised to shape the future of public safety: 76% believe AI-powered video analytics will have the greatest impact on public safety over the next five years, ranking well ahead of all other technologies. License plate readers, object detection, and facial recognition lead AI use: 34% of respondents are leveraging one or more AI-powered video analytics tools.



“The public safety community is embracing technologies that deliver faster access to real-time intelligence and improve operational decision-making,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision.“The findings in this report demonstrate how live video, including drone programs, command center technologies, and AI-powered video analytics are now essential components of modern public safety operations. At the same time, organizations continue to face challenges around interoperability, information sharing, and resource constraints, highlighting the need for integrated technology ecosystems that connect people, systems, and data when every second matters.”

The 2026 Public Safety Technology Report is based on survey responses from more than 100 public safety professionals representing law enforcement, emergency management, fire and rescue, emergency communications, and other public safety organizations.

Download the complete 2026 Public Safety Technology Report at:

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision enables organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at .

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