CCMC Advanced Technologies: AI For The Public Good

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago advanced technology company plans 30 new jobs and builds Prometheus forecasting software around human expertise, measurable results, and security, stability and trust

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCMC Advanced Technologies Inc., a Chicago-based research and technology company, has executed an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) Agreement with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The agreement defines an investment of $2.4 million into an underserved area of Chicago to further establish the city as a hub for innovation while simultaneously creating at least 30 new jobs and supporting CCMC's growth in the region with an estimated EDGE tax-credit value of $1,919,244.

View DCEO's Official EDGE Agreements Page

CCMC views the partnership and the initial hirings as the starting point of its Illinois workforce ambitions. As commercialization, customer demand, and work across government and strategically important industries grows, the company intends to create even more jobs to support its expanding operations.“Thirty jobs is where this commitment begins,” said Mario I. Tovar, Jr., President and CEO of CCMC.“We want to build careers while we responsibly establish ourselves as the next big tech company here in Illinois and take full advantage of the opportunity we have been given.”

Building the Next Generation

CCMC has already begun a working partnership with a local Chicago university, Governors State University, and hopes it becomes the beginning of a broader academic network. CCMC and GSU have developed concepts involving academic investigation and independent review of predictive forecasting technologies, including research design, statistical review, reproducibility, and limitations. CCMC hopes to work with more universities to share appropriate research, expose students to emerging predictive technologies, and help identify future skills, coursework, internships, research opportunities, and career pathways. Caleb Williams, CTO at CCMC stated,“We are very grateful for our relationship with GSU. We hope it is the first of many. If we are building technology for the future, we should help prepare people for that future too.”

Future Expansion

CCMC's expansion strategy will begin in Illinois before expanding across the United States. Its patent-backed intellectual-property portfolio and international PCT filing support a pathway to seek patent protection in additional markets as the company grows. CCMC intends to coordinate with appropriate Illinois economic-development resources, including DCEO and its Office of Trade and Investment, as it evaluates international opportunities. Initial interests include Austria and the EU, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and others.

About CCMC Advanced Technologies Inc.

CCMC Advanced Technologies Inc. is a deep-tech company developing novel, next-generation machine learning and advanced data analytics technologies for government agencies and strategically important industries. Its core product, Prometheus, is a patent-backed predictive intelligence platform designed to identify emerging risks, evaluate scenarios, and help organizations make better-informed decisions backed by evidence and measurable data. CCMC is pursuing U.S. government R&D and validation pathways for technological innovations while advancing a defensible U.S. and international intellectual-property backed commercialization strategy. The company is focused on responsible innovation, efficient computing, evidence-based decision support, and delivering long-term economic and public value.

A New Generational Technology Company

CCMC is being built at a time when many Americans are questioning the ethical direction of artificial intelligence within the tech-industry, with concerns over privacy, job security, increased utility costs, energy demands, data centers, and potential environmental impacts taking center stage in public discourse. CCMC takes those concerns very seriously; the company hopes to establish a higher ethical standard for advanced technology built around human expertise, measurable results, and a commitment to security, stability and trust. Tovar stated,“We want CCMC to demonstrate that ambitious innovation can exist alongside investments in the public good. Success at the cost of the community is not acceptable.”

About Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

The Illinois DCEO is a government agency intent on improving the quality of life throughout Illinois by providing economic opportunities to citizens, entrepreneurs, and growing small businesses working for the betterment of the state. DCEO extends aid through a wide range of programs focused on promoting state-innovation and investing in Illinois communities, including business development, grants management, economic equity, legislative affairs, and more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Michael Hernandez

...al |

Karl Post - TallGrass Public Relations

...