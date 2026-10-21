Isolved Launches Benefits Hub, Enabling Consistent And On-Demand Access And Management Of Employee Benefits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering unites enrollment, retirement and flex benefits inside isolved People CloudTM to help employees better understand and use available benefits year-round

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced Benefits Hub, a new unified benefits experience inside isolved People CloudTM, available November 2026. Benefits Hub provides employees one place to view, manage and utilize their benefits year-round and designed to work with the brokers who guide employers, not around them. isolved plans to build on Benefits Hub over time with additional capabilities, including personalized nudges that help employees make fuller use of their benefits.

isolved's 2026 Voice of the Workforce Report revealed that 78% of employees are satisfied with their current benefits, but satisfaction doesn't always mean use. Employers continue investing in benefits, and 53% plan to add more in 2026. Yet 75% of employers say their workforce already underutilizes what's available, according to The Hartford.

Part of the reason is access. Benefits often live with several different vendors, each with its own website and login. According to The Hartford, 64% of employers say managing multiple carriers is a challenge. Smaller employers lean on their brokers for help, with 58% turning to them for open enrollment guidance.

That utilization gap creates real problems for HR. Benefits and healthcare costs are the top cost pressure for HR leaders (51%), according to isolved's 2026 HR Leaders Report. When employees don't understand their benefits, employers get less value from what they spend. Confused employees also turn to HR for answers. The same report found that nearly half of HR leaders (47%) spend four or more hours a day answering repetitive employee questions.

Benefits Hub addresses both sides. Employees now have one place to view and use their benefits whenever they need them. HR gets more value from its benefits investment, fewer routine questions and a smoother enrollment experience that helps retain employees.

“Benefits shouldn't be something employees only think about once a year,” said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved.“But to change that, they need simple ways to see the benefits they have and understand how those benefits support their health, finances and families year-round. When employees can find those answers on their own, they're more likely to use their benefits and HR spends less time answering the same questions.”

What's in Benefits Hub

Available in November 2026, Benefits Hub delivers five features on a single dashboard.



Benefits enrollment: Employees gain quick access to enroll in and manage their benefits from within isolved People Cloud TM, with countdown timers and status indicators so they can see where they stand.

Life event changes: Routes employees directly to submit a qualifying life event, so they can update coverage the moment something changes.

Benefits overview: Brings current benefits information into one place so employees can more easily see and understand what they have per paycheck.

Retirement contributions: Helps employees stay on top of their year-to-date retirement contributions, last contribution dates and scheduled elections from the same dashboard. Spending account actions: Provides employees with visibility into their flex benefits and spending cards so they can better manage and use them.



“Employers invest a significant amount in benefits, but that investment can only deliver its full value when employees can easily understand and use what's available to them,” said Kelli Rico, Chief Product Officer at isolved.“Benefits Hub combines those resources in one place, simplifying the experience for employees while helping them get more value from the benefits they already have. That's the foundation. The next step is a benefits experience that doesn't wait to be asked, one that nudges you about available benefits before they go unused. And because it works alongside the brokers employers already trust, it strengthens that relationship instead of replacing it.”

isolved will keep expanding the Benefits Hub with personalized nudges that help employees make better use of their benefits, like surfacing unused flex-benefit dollars and highlighting covered preventive care, so fewer dollars go unused and fewer benefits go untouched. Future releases will go further with premium capabilities, including advanced health guidance, pharmacy connections and additional point-solution integrations, turning the Hub from a snapshot into a fully connected benefits command center.

Benefits shouldn't disappear from view after open enrollment ends. See how Benefits Hub keeps benefits in view and ready to use, year-round.

About isolved ®

isolved ® is a Workforce Capital Management company - the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People CloudTM is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit .

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