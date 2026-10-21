Central 1 Appoints Mike Henry As President & Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 today announced the appointment of Mike Henry as President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 9, 2026.

Mr. Henry joins Central 1 as a recognized financial services leader with more than three decades of experience leading large-scale businesses, enterprise transformation and strategic change across Canada's financial services sector. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive positions spanning operations, strategy, risk, data, digital banking and payments, while also serving in board and governance roles.

"Mike brings a unique combination of operational leadership, strategic vision and governance experience. He has led large businesses, overseen complex enterprise transformation programs, worked closely with regulators and industry partners, and served in board and committee roles that have given him a robust perspective on organizational leadership,” said Shawn Neumann, Chair of Central 1's Board of Directors.“The Board is confident Mike brings the experience, judgment and leadership needed to guide Central 1 through its next chapter as we continue building the payments and treasury platform of the future and advancing critical transformation initiatives on behalf of our clients and the broader financial services system.”

"I am honoured to join Central 1 at such an important moment in its journey," said Mr. Henry. "Central 1 sits at the intersection of payments, treasury and financial innovation, helping credit unions, fintechs and other financial service providers deliver the products and services Canadians rely on every day. The organization plays a vital role in enabling clients to compete, grow and innovate while helping strengthen choice and competition within Canada's financial services landscape. I look forward to listening, learning and building relationships with employees, clients, members and partners across the country, and to building on the strong foundation and momentum already in place as we continue delivering value for clients and the Canadians they serve."

The Board also extends its sincere thanks to Barclay Hancock for his leadership as Interim President & CEO. During the transition period, Mr. Hancock provided steady leadership, maintained organizational momentum and helped advance Central 1's strategic priorities while ensuring continued focus on clients, members and employees. As Central 1's Chief Payments Officer, Mr. Hancock will support a smooth leadership transition and help welcome Mr. Henry to Central 1's clients, partners and stakeholder community.

About Central 1:

Central 1 empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $8.9 billion as of June 30, 2026, Central 1 provides payments, clearing and settlement, and treasury services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and announcement contain historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be based on assumptions, uncertainties, and management's best estimates of future events. Central 1 has based the forward-looking statements on current plans, information, data, estimates, expectations, and projections about, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, prospects, strategies and future events, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial and non-financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals and priorities, including focus on capital and cost management, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate, the impacts of external events such as international conflicts, protests, natural disasters or pandemics, as well as statements that contain the words“may,”“will,”“intends” and“anticipates” and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions and regulatory considerations. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of rising or falling interest rates, international conflicts, natural disasters or pandemics, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, risks relating to the transition of clients to alternative digital banking providers, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1's periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Central 1 is subject to risks associated with evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and potential regulatory changes under the current U.S. administration. Shifts in tariff structures or global trade conditions may adversely affect our cost structure and overall operating environment. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media:

Amanda LeNeve

AVP, Communications & Marketing

Central 1 Credit Union

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Investors:

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

Central 1 Credit Union

T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588

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