Conviva Raises The Bar On Quality Of Experience: Video, Ads, And App On One Timeline, Delivered By Nexa, The Industry's Leading Analytics Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Streaming Experience Insights unifies video, app, and ad analytics for the world's largest publishers, proven at world-record setting scale of 56 million peak concurrent plays during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conviva, the leading experience analytics platform, today announced Streaming Experience Insights (SEI) and set a new standard for what Quality of Experience means. SEI puts video, ad, and app experience on one real-time timeline for every viewer session, at full census, from login to the last ad break, including how viewers find content and how much they watch.

Conviva created the QoE category in video twenty years ago, and with SEI it takes the category further than anyone has, at a scale no other analytics provider can match. Every team, from engineering to ad ops to the C-suite, can get answers in plain language from Nexa, Conviva's analytics agent. They can also plug their own AI agents straight into Conviva through MCP.

"Your viewers don't think in apps, players, and ad servers. They judge the whole experience, from the moment they open the app to the final whistle," said Keith Zubchevich, president and CEO of Conviva.

Why One Timeline Matters Now, at Scale

Media is consolidating fast, and the technology required to support it is increasing in complexity. Paramount's $110 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery includes plans to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into one service. In Europe, MFE is launching a single streaming platform across its markets. Each deal puts more viewers, regions, devices, and teams on one stack.

"Consolidation, competition, and increasing viewer demands are turning up the requirements of every streamer, every single night," said Zubchevich. "When you merge services, you merge audiences, devices, and failure points. Tools built for a smaller world buckle at that size. We measure global live events and series premieres that draw tens of millions of concurrent viewers at full census in real time. No one in this industry comes close to that scale, and media companies who want to compete can't afford a partner who can't handle it."

Fragmented measurement creates blind spots, and viewers find them first. Thirty-six percent of U.S. streaming viewers say a poor user experience alone has made them cancel a subscription. When the video team, the ad team, and the app team each look at their own dashboard, nobody sees the viewer who left. One timeline gives everyone the same view of what the viewer actually went through. At the scale of most services, that is the difference between keeping millions of subscribers and losing them.

Building one timeline is hard. Building it at scale is where everyone else falls short. Every viewer session throws off app events, playback events, and ad events, each on its own clock and from its own system. Stitching them together for a few thousand viewers is anecdotal. Stitching them together for tens of millions of concurrent viewers, live, with nothing sampled and nothing dropped, takes a platform built for exactly that job. Conviva has set the bar every streaming service will now be measured against.

One Timeline, One View, and Ads Are No Longer a Blind Spot

Ad breaks are where publishers make their money, and they're where most video analytics go dark. A stream can look healthy while ad slots go unfilled and creatives fail to load. On the World Cup's opening day, a global sports streaming platform used a single Nexa prompt to analyze 18 million ad attempts. The analysis surfaced more than 528,000 unfilled ad breaks and identified roughly 59,000 that could be fixed before the next day's kickoff.

The app is the other blind spot. Crashes, frozen launches, and failed logins all happen before playback begins, so video-only analytics never see them. SEI puts every ad attempt and every app event on the same timeline as playback. Ad ops teams see where fill is leaking by market, device, and ad server while it's happening, and engineering teams see which devices, models, and networks are failing viewers before the first frame plays.

And at a viewer level, Viewer Insights links browsing, discovery, and navigation in the app with playback and viewing hours, so programming and product teams can see which app journeys turn into viewing and where viewers give up before they press play. Reusable audience segments carry across connected reports, so teams can follow content performance, viewing habits, and return behavior for the same audiences over time. Nexa takes on the harder business questions too, like whether a new title grows total viewing or simply shifts it away from other content.

The Agentic Era Exposes the Platform Gap

Every analytics vendor now claims an AI agent. Only one has the platform to back it up. Other vendors built point tools - one for the player, one for the ad server, one for app crashes - each sampling its data and reporting on a delay. None of them can connect a viewer's login, playback, and ad breaks into one stateful session, in real time, across every viewer, and no agent can fake what the platform never captured. Conviva can, and that's why Nexa works. Anyone can ask a question in plain language and get an answer right away, and through MCP the same data flows straight into a team's own agents and workflows. During the World Cup, a major U.S. sports broadcaster used Conviva through MCP to get a live view of 4K performance across every TV model in minutes. It then disabled 4K only on the models where it degraded viewing, so every other viewer could keep watching in 4K.

"Let's be clear about why nobody else does this. They can't, because they don't have the platform," said Zubchevich. "The agentic era is exposing everyone who skipped the hard part. Putting a chatbot on top of a dashboard doesn't make you an AI company, and AI never cleans up bad data. If your platform samples, your agent guesses. If your platform sees one slice of the session, your agent sees one slice. If your platform reports tomorrow, your agent answers tomorrow. We spent twenty years building the only stateful, full-census, real-time experience platform in this industry, and Nexa runs on it. During the World Cup, that meant one question, one answer, in minutes, while the game was still on, across 56 million peak concurrent plays - the most sessions ever measured in real time by an analytics platform. That's a world record, and only Conviva could set it."

Streaming Experience Insights Availability

Streaming Experience Insights is available now to Conviva customers, with Nexa and MCP access included. To learn more, visit conviva.ai.

About Conviva

Conviva is the experience analytics platform for streaming, apps, and AI agents. Conviva pioneered quality of experience measurement for streaming video and has supported live digital experiences across 20 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, and five FIFA World Cup tournaments. With full-census, real-time, stateful analytics, Conviva shows what consumers actually experience, not just whether systems are running, and connects that experience to revenue, retention, and risk.

Learn more at conviva.ai and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Liesse Jayalath

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