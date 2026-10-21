Axonius Announces General Availability For Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, Bringing Full Iot And OT Context To The Axonius Asset Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axonius also adds the following capabilities to the platform: Post-Quantum Cryptography Readiness and Context360

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the general availability of Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets. With this milestone, cyber-physical assets join cyber assets, software assets, SaaS applications, and identities as asset classes, expanding the breadth and depth of the Axonius Asset Cloud. Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets extends the Axonius Asset Cloud to cover internet of things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices, including industrial controllers, building systems, medical devices, cameras, and sensors. IoT and OT devices are now part of the same asset fabric as IT devices, providing a single foundation for visibility and exposure management.

“No CISO we talk to can tell you how many IoT and OT devices are in their environment. Many of those devices do not have an agent, nor do they report into an IT console. The teams that own them will not let you scan them like a server, so most security programs treat them as someone else's problem,” said Moshe Ben Simon, chief product officer at Axonius.“With Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, those blind spots disappear. Organizations get the same visibility and risk context for IoT and OT devices that they already have for IT. When a laptop on the guest network touches a manufacturing system, they know immediately whether it's a problem.”

Axonius also announced new enhancements for the Axonius Asset Cloud, including Post-Quantum Cryptography Readiness and Context360.

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets: Now generally available

Announced in April in early access and now generally available, Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets introduces new capabilities including the ability to detect assets via a passive network tap. This new detection methodology is critical for visibility in many IoT and OT environments that may lack a central management system. This approach also finds other compute devices that may not have been visible with existing central IT and security tools, like rogue machines.

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets is also introducing:



Network Connections: Map how IoT, OT, and IT devices talk to each other, letting security and IT teams view internal and external network traffic, see where external traffic originates, and access real-time and 30-day historical visibility per connection and across aggregated groups. Connectivity maps and tables help security and IT teams understand dependencies and detect abnormal connections.

Device Intelligence Hub: Close the profile gaps that passive discovery leaves behind on OT devices without resorting to the risks of broad, network-wide active scanning on fragile industrial systems. Based on the protocols observed, the Device Intelligence Hub actively identifies specific devices to fill these gaps. This enables targeted, granular scans of only the OT devices with missing data, minimizing network impact while improving data completeness. Risk Context Beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs): Factor in operational concerns like role and impact along with exploitability and Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).



Axonius Asset Cloud: Post-quantum cryptography readiness

As organizations begin post-quantum planning, they need a list of where vulnerable cryptography lives, who owns it, and what to replace first. Most cannot easily build that list today.

Post-Quantum Cryptography Readiness uses data that Axonius already collects to tie every certificate and transport layer security (TLS) endpoint to its asset and owner. Security and IT teams can view them by algorithm, key size, and issuer, flag long-lived certificates, and act through Enforcement Sets in the Axonius Action Center.

Axonius Asset Cloud: Context360

Context360 shows the“how” and“why” behind every asset record, so security and IT teams can see what's behind a single, complete asset instead of a black-box algorithm.

With Context360, security and IT teams can:



Investigate what changed on an asset and when.

Compare field values across sources.

Link two asset records manually.

Act to enrich, enforce, tag, and remediate. Explain how records resolved into one asset, and why some stayed separate.



Availability

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, Post-Quantum Cryptography Readiness (for Axonius Asset Cloud), and Context360 (for Axonius Asset Cloud) are generally available to customers.

Additional Resources

Read the blog to learn more about Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, Post-Quantum Cryptography Readiness (for Axonius Asset Cloud), and Context360 (for Axonius Asset Cloud).

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization's entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

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