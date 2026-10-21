Jackery Partners With Qmerit To Deliver Turnkey, Certified Electrician Installation For Home Backup Power Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homeowners can now seamlessly schedule transfer switch installation, permitting and grid-tied energy independence with Jackery's Home Backup systems using Qmerit's nationwide network of licensed electricians









FREEMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in essential home backup, today announced a strategic partnership with Qmerit, North America's largest network of certified electrical contractors.

The venture gives Jackery customers a direct, turnkey path from purchase to power, connecting them with more than 15,000 background-checked, licensed and insured electrical technicians across all 50 states. Together, the two companies are turning one of the most daunting parts of home energy resilience into a single, digital-forward process.

Taking the hassle out of home backup installation

For families investing in home energy resilience, installation is often the hardest part. Safely integrating a transfer switch into a home breaker panel means navigating local building codes, pulling permits and finding a qualified electrician. Jackery and Qmerit now handle those steps together, so homeowners can focus on peace of mind instead of paperwork.

“Investing in essential home backup shouldn't require homeowners to have an engineering degree. It should be as easy as operating any Jackery portable power station,” said Shawn Leegwater, Director of Installation Partners.“Qmerit's network of certified electricians ensures a transparent installation process, enabling the same high level of confidence that buyers worldwide have had in Jackery for years. This partnership is making the path to energy independence as straightforward and dependable as the backup units themselves, removing one of the biggest roadblocks to large-scale home power backup in the U.S.”









Clean, quiet backup power built for the modern home

Jackery's HomePower Series represents the clean, quiet and indoor-safe reinvention of traditional gas generators. Anchored by the flagship Solar Generator 5000 Plus and HomePower 3600 Plus, the lineup delivers expandable energy storage for both emergency outages and everyday utility bill management. Built on long-lasting Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery chemistry, these systems offer dual 120V/240V split-phase power capable of starting heavy-duty appliances like HVAC systems, well pumps and refrigerators.

With scalable capacities from 3.5kWh up to 60kWh, continuous AC output from 3600W to 14400W and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) transition speeds of 10ms or less, Jackery delivers continuous, zero-emission indoor power backed by ultra-fast solar and grid recharging.

From quote to installation in a few simple steps

Homeowners who purchase an eligible system paired with a transfer switch can start the installation process with Qmerit directly through Jackery. After requesting a quote, they complete a short online evaluation of their home's electrical setup and upload photos of their breaker panel. Qmerit then connects them with a trusted local electrician who handles everything, from reviewing the scope of work and securing city permits to performing final installation and processing payment.









Tailored backup power through tailored installation: Home energy storage goes mainstream

Every household should have access to reliable backup power, regardless of size or budget, and an upfront, transparent quote makes home energy self-reliance more predictable and approachable. Jackery's HomePower Series offers flexible backup for every household layout, energy demand and budget, from renters needing essential protection to larger families seeking connected coverage. Qmerit's network of extensive expertise matches that versatility with a personalized installation experience. By eliminating surprise costs and treating every home as its own project, Jackery and Qmerit are making clean, reliable home power simpler and more accessible than ever.

"We're seeing increasing homeowner demand for everyday energy management along with emergency home backup in weather outages. Customers want something easy to use, safe, and reliable to cut down their energy bills while keeping their refrigerator and other home essentials running during an outage," said Carmen Robinson, Head of Network and Service Operations at Qmerit. "Between larger weather events and an overtaxed grid, the demand for residential energy storage is officially mainstream. Safe and reliable installation is critical, and partnering with Jackery allows us to simplify home electrification by providing homeowners across North America with a trusted, certified installation experience tailored to their home energy backup needs."

Availability

The nationwide partnership rolls out first with the Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus and HomePower 3600 Plus, both circuit-connectable systems capable of powering essential appliances and, in complete configurations, an entire home for days during an outage.

Homeowners can explore backup configurations, review install options and begin a project on Jackery's website or directly through Qmerit's assessment portal.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal - and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety - and you should always feel at home.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of electrification solutions for homes and businesses. Through its nationwide network of certified electrical contractors and proprietary technology platform, Qmerit delivers safe, seamless, and scalable installation services that help consumers and organizations adopt clean energy technologies with confidence.

In addition to electric vehicle charging, energy storage, and electrification upgrades, Qmerit now offers comprehensive home electrical services, providing homeowners with trusted access to licensed professionals for electrical repairs, maintenance, panel upgrades, lighting installations, and other essential electrical projects.

Qmerit partners with automotive manufacturers, fleets, utilities, retailers, and energy companies to accelerate the transition to an all-electric future while helping homeowners maintain and improve the safety, reliability, and performance of their homes.

Media Contact: Rachel Stotts // ...

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