Marketbridge Named Demandbase Service Partner Of The Year And Performance Media Agency Of Record

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights joint innovation to turn AI-powered buyer intelligence into coordinated go-to-market action and measurable growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced that Demandbase, the pipeline engine for AI GTM, named it Service Partner of the Year at the annual Demandbase GO conference. Marketbridge also serves as Demandbase's performance media Agency of Record. Together, the companies are developing new ways to help B2B organizations turn AI-powered insights into coordinated agentic marketing and sales execution.

The recognition builds on a decade-long relationship that has expanded from implementation and activation into joint solution development, co-selling and early collaboration on Demandbase AI. Earlier this year, Marketbridge became the inaugural partner in Demandbase's Premier+ Service Delivery Partner Tier. By combining Demandbase's account intelligence, AI, advertising, and orchestration capabilities with Marketbridge's strategy, creative, media, analytics and execution expertise, the companies help revenue teams act on buyer signals and measure the results.

“AI can tell a revenue team which accounts are showing intent, but that's only useful if the team knows what to do with it,” said Jill Melchionda, Managing Director, Corporate Marketing & Partnerships at Marketbridge.“Our work with Demandbase is about making that next step easier - connecting those signals to strategy, creative, media, and sales so teams can act with a clear sense of where to focus and why. I'm proud of what our teams are building together. Being named Service Partner of the Year recognizes that collaboration and the work we're doing to help clients turn insights into growth.”

Their joint work with GTT, a leading networking and security as a service provider for multinational organizations, shows the power of the model in practice. Marketbridge built an integrated account-based marketing program using Demandbase intelligence to identify in-market accounts, prioritize engagement and guide activation. In its first nine months, the program delivered 3.77x pipeline ROI influence and reached 95% of target accounts. Influenced opportunities had twice the win rate and twice the average deal size, according to the program results.

“AI only works when teams use it to make better decisions and act on them faster,” said Rachel Truair, CMO of Demandbase.“Marketbridge gets that. They built deep expertise on our platform, shaped new capabilities before they shipped, and gave our customers the strategy and execution to move faster. This recognition is earned. Together we are building the next generation of agentic marketing solutions.”

Marketbridge was an early beta user of Demandbase AI, contributing practitioner feedback on how revenue teams can use AI-first chat and automated workflows. The companies have also established joint account planning, seller enablement and co-marketing programs focused on industries including financial services and healthcare.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit and follow .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the AI GTM leader defining the next era of agentic marketing, helping B2B revenue teams coordinate sales, marketing, and advertising around the accounts most likely to drive pipeline. By connecting buying signals, account intelligence, and go-to-market execution in one platform, Demandbase helps teams prioritize what matters, improve visibility into performance, and move faster across the customer journey. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to simplify go-to-market execution, reduce wasted spend, and drive measurable revenue outcomes. Learn more at .

Contact

Gail Scibelli

...