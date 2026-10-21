Associa Launches Associa Development Group To Expand Into Multifamily Real Estate Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New development arm targets Class A multifamily projects in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth, with plans to begin two to three projects annually starting in 2027

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announced the launch of Associa Development Group, Inc. (ADG), its real estate development arm established in July 2026 to pursue Class A multifamily and mixed-use development opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of Associa's real estate capabilities, building on the company's experience in community management and real estate operations. ADG will focus primarily on developing high-quality multifamily residential communities in growing suburban markets across Dallas-Fort Worth, with a goal of beginning two to three projects annually starting in 2027.

"Associa has spent decades helping communities thrive, and the creation of Associa Development Group represents an exciting next step in that commitment," said John Carona, CEO of Associa. "By expanding into real estate development, we have an opportunity to apply our experience, resources and long-term perspective to creating thoughtfully planned residential communities. This initiative reflects our continued investment in the future of community living and our commitment to creating lasting value."

ADG's development strategy centers on identifying high-potential sites in suburban markets supported by population growth, employment opportunities and infrastructure investment. The company will oversee key phases of the development process, including site acquisition, feasibility analysis, entitlement, design, financing and construction oversight.

While multifamily residential development will serve as ADG's primary focus, select projects may incorporate ground-floor retail or other complementary commercial uses based on municipal requirements and development opportunities. The company may also pursue office developments when strategically aligned with the real estate needs of Associa or its related businesses.

"Our focus is on developing Class A multifamily communities in markets where we see sustainable demand and opportunities for long-term growth," said Clint Wallis, senior vice president of Associa Development Group. "We're taking a disciplined approach to site selection, capital investment and project execution, with an emphasis on delivering developments that make sense for the surrounding communities and our investment partners. Our goal is to establish a strong foundation in 2027 and build a sustainable development pipeline over time.

Backed by Associa's corporate resources and real estate expertise, ADG brings together experience in acquisitions, capital markets, land development, project management and construction oversight. Its approach prioritizes careful market evaluation, collaboration with local municipalities, strategic capital partnerships and disciplined project execution.

The company's broader real estate experience includes projects such as Associa's corporate headquarters in Richardson, Texas, and Harmony Bank developments in North Texas. These projects demonstrate the team's experience managing complex real estate initiatives and provide a foundation for ADG's planned expansion into multifamily development.

Through its initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, ADG aims to establish a scalable development platform that supports Associa's long-term growth strategy while creating high-quality residential environments designed to serve evolving community needs.

To learn more about Associa Development Group, visit .

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

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