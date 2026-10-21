Simantel Expands National Footprint With Four New Employee Hubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 50-year-old agency builds on its Midwest roots and decades of industrial marketing expertise with employee hubs in Colorado, Michigan, Texas and the East Coast.

Peoria, IL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simantel, a nearly 50-year-old marketing agency specializing in industrial and manufacturing brands, has announced the establishment of four employee hubs across the U.S. as part of its continued national growth.

Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, Simantel employees currently live and work across 19 states. The agency is building on that national footprint with a focus on expanding employee hubs in Colorado, Michigan, Texas and the East Coast (New York, Virginia, Maryland), creating more opportunities to connect with talent, clients and communities while strengthening its presence in key regions across the country.

“Our roots are in Peoria, and that isn't changing. It's a big part of how we became the agency we are today,” said Tim Leesman, Simantel's owner.“But our reach and our ambitions have grown well beyond one location. These hubs allow us to be more intentional about where and how we show up for our people, our clients and the businesses we want to help next.”

Built in industrial. Growing with it.

The expansion comes as Simantel sharpens its position in the market around the industrial and manufacturing expertise it has built over nearly five decades.

That expertise dates back to the agency's earliest days in Peoria, where founder Jim Simantel began working with Caterpillar in the early 1980s. What started with a product brochure grew into a longstanding relationship and helped shape an agency with deep experience navigating the realities of industrial marketing - from complex products and buying journeys to dealer and distribution networks, global organizations and the customers behind the purchase.

Today, Simantel delivers more than 500 industrial marketing projects annually and was recently recognized as Manage Marketing's Top B2B Marketing Agency in 2026. As the agency grows, it is choosing to invest further in the specialization that has defined it rather than broadening away from it.

“Industrial businesses don't want an agency that has to come in and learn their world from scratch,” Leesman said.“They need people who understand how their businesses work, how their customers make decisions and why marketing has to work differently in this space. That understanding has taken us decades to build. Our growth strategy is about taking that expertise further and we truly believe we are the nation's leader for Industrial marketing.”

A broader presence, built for what's next

The new employee hubs build on Simantel's existing presence in each region and are intentionally broader than traditional satellite offices. They are designed to strengthen connections among Simantel's people, clients, prospects and communities while giving the agency room to grow its presence based on opportunities within each market.

Peoria will remain Simantel's headquarters and the center of a nearly five-decade history that continues to influence where the agency is headed next.

“We're not putting pins on a map just to say we're in more places,” Leesman said.“We're building from places where we already have a strong employee presence and creating more opportunities for what comes next. Peoria gave us our foundation. These hubs give us another way to take what we've built here further.”

###

About Simantel

Simantel is a strategic marketing agency headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, helping industrial and manufacturing brands turn marketing into a driver of growth. For nearly 50 years, the agency has combined deep industry knowledge with an understanding of the people behind the purchase to solve complex marketing challenges. Simantel's capabilities span research, strategy, creative, branding, experiential, motion media, social media, marketing automation, paid media and analytics, with employee hubs in Colorado, Michigan, Texas and the East Coast.

Learn more at Simantel.com.

Contact Info



Melissa Hucal

...

+1 309-550-4399

Attachment

Simantel Map