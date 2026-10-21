Submittable Signs On To National Council Of Nonprofits' Principles For Ethical Online Fundraising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grant management and giving platform commits support for nonprofit consent, donor transparency, partnership, and accountability efforts

MISSOULA, Mont., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Submittable has endorsed the National Council of Nonprofits' (NCN) Principles for Ethical Online Fundraising Platforms. The principles set out what nonprofits and donors should be able to expect from the platforms that sit between them. Submittable is among 15 online giving and fundraising platforms to endorse them so far.

"Donors deserve to know exactly where their money goes, and nonprofits deserve a real voice in how they're supported," said Ben Chodor, CEO of Submittable. "Endorsing the NCN's principles is a commitment to keep raising that standard. Today, our employee giving software clearly discloses any fees at the point of donation, and we're continuing to strengthen how we engage nonprofits as partners across our giving programs."

NCN developed the principles with its network of state and regional nonprofit associations. Fifty-two of those associations, representing nearly 40,000 nonprofit organizations, have endorsed them. The principles respond to practices that wear down donor trust, such as raising money in a nonprofit's name without its knowledge or consent, or not clearly disclosing fees.

The NCN principles include:



Nonprofit Consent: Nonprofits must have the power and agency to decide for themselves how and when to engage with online fundraising platforms before they solicit or collect donations.

Transparency: Donors must have the power and information they need to decide whether to make a donation through an online fundraising platform.

Partnership: Online fundraising platforms must recognize nonprofits as valued, equal partners. Accountability: Online fundraising platforms must be accountable to nonprofits, donors, the public, and the appropriate regulators.



"Nonprofits must have the power to decide how their names and missions are used to raise money, and donors deserve clear information about their gifts," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits. "We commend the platforms that have endorsed these principles. Their support is an important step toward wider adoption of ethical fundraising practices, and we encourage more platforms to endorse the principles and put them into practice."

The principles arrive as online fundraising faces bipartisan scrutiny over nonprofit consent, fee disclosure, and donor transparency.

Read the full principles: Principles for Ethical Online Fundraising Platforms

NCN's recognition of participating platforms does not constitute an endorsement of their products or services or verification of compliance with the principles.

About Submittable

Submittable is the leading social impact platform empowering mission-driven people to do their best, most impactful work. Through its grants management and CSR software solutions, Submittable helps power purpose for incredible brands looking to manage their social good programs and maximize their impact in their communities.

Media Contact: Keriann Strickland, CMO |...