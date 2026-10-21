Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment In Matheson Industrial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and PASCO, Wash., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago-based private investment firm, and Columbia Basin Partners, a Ketchum, Idaho-based investment firm, announce the acquisition of Matheson Industrial, a specialty provider of industrial coating and surface treatment services to industrial and public sector customers across the Western U.S.

Matheson's technical services are essential to maintaining, repairing, and protecting critical infrastructure and facilities operating in demanding, regulated environments.

“Matheson Industrial represents exactly the type of company we look to support: a well-established service provider with a strong reputation, experienced leadership, and a clear opportunity for continued growth,” said Peter Lehman, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek Capital Partners.“The company's long-standing customer relationships reflect the quality of its work, and we look forward to supporting MPI by building on that strong foundation.”

“In addition to a nearly 15-year relationship with Granite Creek, the firm's prior experience with service-driven, infrastructure-focused businesses made them the right partner for this transaction,” said Brady Dolsen, Principal at Columbia Basin Partners.“We're excited to help Matheson continue pursuing growth while the company keeps protecting the critical assets that its customers rely on.”

About Matheson Industrial

Matheson Industrial is a provider of industrial coatings, application services, and related ancillary services. The Company is comprised of two divisions, Matheson Painting, Inc. (“MPI”) and Extreme Coatings, Inc. (“ECI”). Through its operating divisions, Matheson Industrial provides surface preparation and coating application services to industrial and municipal customers, supporting the protection and maintenance of mission-critical assets and infrastructure across the Western U.S.

About Columbia Basin Partners

Columbia Basin is a private investment firm focused on partnering with management teams to acquire and grow lower-middle-market businesses. Founded in 2010, the firm works closely with experienced operators to support long-term value creation through organic growth initiatives and operational excellence.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower-middle-market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

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