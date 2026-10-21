Clicdata Launches MCP Server To Bring Trusted Business Data To AI Assistants For Midmarket Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teams ask data questions in plain language and get live charts and dashboards inside Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants, no SQL required

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClicData, a data management and AI-enabled platform for midmarket organizations, today announced the launch of ClicData MCP, its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The MCP connects Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI assistants directly to the governed data a company already manages in ClicData.

AI assistants can analyze data, but they often work without business context or rely on static, unverified uploads. ClicData's MCP server grounds their answers using structured data from ClicData's existing data warehouse. Companies build their governed and reliable data layer with hundreds of connectors, data standardization and automation features built in ClicData.

“AI pays off on clean, governed data. ClicData MCP puts that data inside the assistants midmarket teams use,” said Shree Neve, VP of Operations, North America, ClicData.

Users can ask their AI assistant about churn, revenue or pipeline and get immediate analysis grounded in their ClicData data, then turn any answer into a trusted, interactive dashboard without leaving the conversation.

Every query runs inside existing ClicData permissions, security protocols, and audit trails, so AI tools reach only data a user is authorized to see.

“Agentic analytics creates both the promise of democratized data consumption and the peril of governance chaos,” said Kevin Petrie, VP of Research at BARC US.“The ClicData MCP Server helps smaller enterprises achieve the promise and minimize the peril by orchestrating trustworthy analytics within a safe, audited environment.”

The ClicData MCP joins ClicData's growing suite of AI capabilities, including its AI Dashboard builder and AskAI assistants. Learn more about ClicData and its MCP Server at clicdata.com/platform/mcp-server.

About ClicData

ClicData is the data backbone midmarket organizations use to power their AI initiatives. The platform connects to 500+ data sources, consolidates everything into a single governed data warehouse, and makes that data instantly usable, whether the end goal is a live dashboard, an automated report, or an AI agent that needs clean, structured data to act on. For midmarket companies without a dedicated data engineering team, ClicData removes the biggest blocker to AI adoption: getting the data ready in the first place. Learn more at clicdata.com.

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