Acuitytec Closes The Gaps Fraudsters Exploit With Connected Risk Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest platform enhancements give iGaming operators, payment providers and fintechs deeper visibility into hidden risk, connected customer activity and suspicious transactions

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraudsters don't operate in silos. They move between accounts, devices, payment methods, and transactions, exploiting gaps that disconnected risk intelligence misses.

AcuityTec is closing those gaps.

AcuityTec, a provider of KYC, fraud prevention, and transaction monitoring technology, announced Version 10.1 of its risk intelligence platform.“By connecting intelligence across critical risk touchpoints, we give operators a more complete picture of customer behavior, uncover hidden relationships and identify suspicious patterns that isolated screening might miss,” said Alfredo Solis, Managing Director at AcuityTec.

Connecting the Signals. Exposing the Risk.

The latest release introduces five key enhancements designed to strengthen fraud detection, enrich transaction intelligence, and improve operational control:



Advanced Device Intelligence: Expanded Device Fingerprint capabilities link existing device associations directly to transaction screening, extending device intelligence across payment activity.



New Transaction API Enhancements: Additional optional data fields allow operators to incorporate payment, transaction, and customer information from their own systems into risk screening, including payment instrument details, screening triggers, and customer data updates.



Geographic Risk Visualization: Configurable maps combine customer-provided addresses with IP-based location intelligence and, where available, Google Street View imagery to help fraud teams investigate location discrepancies.



Cross-Account Risk Intelligence: New Parent Account functionality enables sharing negative, high-risk, and whitelist data across related merchant accounts under the same business while preserving independent screening rules, configurations, and billing structures.

Expanded Verification Capabilities: Enhanced BIN intelligence supports lookups of up to 11 digits, while new proof-of-address verification capabilities extend identity validation using supporting documentation.



“A transaction might look legitimate on its own, but effective fraud prevention comes down to the decisions you make with the intelligence behind it,” explained Solis.“By bringing additional transaction intelligence directly into AcuityTec's Rules Engine, operators can fine-tune risk scoring, apply more targeted screening rules, and automate decisions based on their unique risk appetite.”

One Business. Multiple Accounts. Connected Intelligence.

New Parent Account functionality enables operators to share critical risk intelligence across multiple merchant accounts under the same business, including negative, high-risk, and whitelist data. This lets businesses leverage existing risk information across their merchant operations while keeping independent screening rules, account configurations, and billing structures.

“Fraud doesn't respect the boundaries between merchant accounts. Why should your fraud intelligence?” continued Solis.“Operators managing multiple brands or merchant accounts shouldn't start from scratch with every account. We're giving them the ability to leverage intelligence across their business while maintaining the operational flexibility and control they need.”

More Intelligence. Greater Control. Stronger Fraud Defenses.

Together, these enhancements give operators greater flexibility to enrich risk assessments, tailor screening decisions and streamline fraud investigations across their customer and transaction lifecycle.

“Every enhancement serves one objective: helping businesses make smarter risk decisions with greater confidence,” concluded Solis.“Our customers need to detect more than what's immediately visible. They need to understand the relationships behind the risk, act faster and protect legitimate business without adding unnecessary friction.”

The latest platform enhancements are now available to AcuityTec clients and partners worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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