Fazoli's Invites Fans To“Trick-Or-Treat” For Free Breadsticks On National Breadstick Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forget the Candy! Costumed Guests Can Score Six Free Breadsticks at Fast-Casual Italian Chain on Oct. 30

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's, the fast and fresh Italian chain owned by OHG Brands, is putting an Italian twist on trick-or-treating this year by serving up a treat worth getting dressed up for. In celebration of National Breadstick Day on Oct. 30, guests who visit participating Fazoli's restaurants dressed in costume will receive six free breadsticks with no purchase necessary, to fill their trick-or-treat-bags or cauldrons with something savory this year.

Whether guests are gearing up for a night of trick-or-treating or simply getting into the Halloween spirit a day early, the one-day-only offer is available in-store and through the drive-thru at participating Fazoli's locations. The promotion combines two October holiday staples – National Breadstick Day and Halloween – giving fans a chance to enjoy the brand's signature breadsticks while marking a holiday dedicated to one of its most recognizable menu items.

“Breadsticks are at the heart of the Fazoli's experience, and National Breadstick Day gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate them,” said Stephanie Holthaus, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's.“With the holiday falling just before Halloween, we wanted to make the occasion extra fun and give our fans a little something to look forward to. We are excited to celebrate this fan-favorite menu item and hope to see guests dressed in their Halloween best!”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information, visit Fazolis.com.

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About Fazoli's

For over 35 years, Fazoli's has been the go-to spot for Italian dining, offering an inviting atmosphere and convenient drive-thru experience, where families and friends can come together and 'Break Breadsticks with Us.' Fazoli's owns and operates approximately 150 restaurants in 26 states, and prides itself on serving handcrafted Italian dishes at a great value, including its signature, craveable, unlimited breadsticks, freshly prepared pasta entrees, salads, pizza, and desserts. For more information, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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