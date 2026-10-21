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Natural Health Trends To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 28Th


Date: 2026-10-21 09:02:39

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and“quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends' President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2026 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in: 1-800-330-6730
Participant ID: 648560
Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at


About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

CONTACT:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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