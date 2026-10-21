Plumas Bancorp Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Earnings
|Allowance for Credit Losses
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|19,959
|$
|13,196
|CECL Day 1 provision on acquired non-PCD loans
|-
|4,972
|Provision charged to operations
|350
|1,300
|Reserve on PCD loans
|-
|315
|Losses charged to allowance
|(881)
|(730)
|Recoveries
|314
|511
|Balance, end of period
|$
|19,742
|$
|19,564
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|580
|$
|620
|Provision on acquired loans
|-
|351
|Provision charged to operations
|70
|(140)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|650
|$
|831
Borrowing and Repurchase Agreements
Short-term Borrowing Arrangements. The Company is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB) and can borrow up to $451 million from the FHLB secured by commercial and residential mortgage loans with carrying values totaling $719 million. Based on its current level of FHLB stock holdings the Company can borrow up to $326 million. To borrow the full $451 million in available credit the Company would need to purchase $3 million in additional FHLB stock. The Company is also eligible to borrow at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Discount Window. At September 30, 2026, the Company could borrow up to $55 million at the Discount Window secured by investment securities with a fair value of $57 million. In addition to its FHLB borrowing line and the Discount Window, the Company has unsecured short-term borrowing agreements with two of its correspondent banks in the amounts of $50 million and $20 million. There were no outstanding borrowings to the FHLB, FRB Discount Window or the correspondent banks at September 30, 2026 and 2025.
Note Payable. Plumas Bancorp had outstanding borrowings of $14.3 million with a correspondent bank at September 30, 2026. This loan matures on January 25, 2035, and can be prepaid at any time. This borrowing bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.85% for the first 5 years and then beginning January 25, 2027, at a floating interest rate linked to WSJ Prime Rate for the remaining eight-year term. Interest expense recognized on this loan for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $418 thousand and $438 thousand, respectively.
Subordinated Debentures. In connection with the acquisition of Cornerstone, the Company assumed $12 million of subordinated debentures, including $2 million of 4.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 30, 2035 (the“2035 Notes”). The 2035 Notes, which were issued in 2020, have a fixed interest rate of 4.75% for the first ten years and thereafter a quarterly variable interest rate equal to the then current three-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 4.14%. The remaining subordinated notes were called in 2025 and are no longer outstanding. Interest expense recognized on the subordinated notes for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $133 thousand and $225 thousand, respectively.
Repurchase Agreements. The Company offers a repurchase agreement product for its larger customers which use securities sold under agreements to repurchase as an alternative to interest-bearing deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase totaled $62 million and $94 million at September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Repurchase agreement balances at September 30, 2025 reflected accounts acquired in the Cornerstone Community Bancorp acquisition, approximately $41 million of which were subsequently reclassified to money market deposits during 2026. The balances at September 30, 2026, are secured by U.S. Government agency securities with a carrying amount of $89 million. Interest expense recognized on repurchase agreements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, was $968 thousand and $347 thousand, respectively.
Liquidity
The Company manages its liquidity to provide the ability to generate funds to support asset growth, meet deposit withdrawals (both anticipated and unanticipated), fund customers' borrowing needs and satisfy maturities of short-term borrowings. The Company's liquidity needs are managed using assets or liabilities, or both. On the asset side, in addition to cash and due from banks, the Company maintains an investment portfolio which includes unpledged U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities that are classified as available-for-sale. On the liability side, liquidity needs are managed by offering competitive rates on deposit products and the use of established credit lines.
At September 30, 2026, the Company had $576 million of available borrowing capacity through a combination of FHLB advances, the FRB Discount Window and correspondent bank lines.
Customer deposits are the Company's primary source of funds. Total deposits increased by $47 million from $1.8 billion at September 30, 2025, to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2026. Deposits are held in various forms with varying maturities. The Company estimates that it has approximately $789 million in uninsured deposits which include uninsured deposits of Plumas Bancorp. Of this amount, $209 million represents deposits that are collateralized such as deposits of states, municipalities and tribal accounts.
The Company's securities portfolio, Discount Window advances, FHLB advances, and cash and due from banks serve as the primary sources of liquidity, providing adequate funding for loans during periods of high loan demand. During periods of decreased lending, funds obtained from the maturing or sale of investments, loan payments, and new deposits are invested in short-term earning assets, such as cash held at the FRB and investment securities, to serve as a source of funding for future loan growth. Management believes that the Company's available sources of funds, including borrowings, will provide adequate liquidity for its operations in the near future.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased by $16.5 million from $246.0 million at September 30, 2025, to $262.5 million at September 30, 2026. The $16.5 million includes earnings during the twelve-month period totaling $42.1 million and restricted stock and stock option activity totaling $2.4 million. These items were partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.8 million, the payment of cash dividends totaling $9.0 million and the purchase of approximately 80 thousand shares of common stock under the Company's share repurchase plan totaling $4.2 million.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Net interest income increased by $1.3 million from $25.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, to $26.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The increase in net interest income reflects an increase of $1.3 million in interest income and a $113 thousand decrease in interest expense.
Interest and fees on loans increased by $1.2 million to $24.8 million related to an increase in average balance and an increase in yield. Average loan balances increased by $26 million, while the average yield on these loans increased by 21 basis points from 6.35% during the third quarter of 2025 to 6.56% during the current quarter. The increase in yield relates to several factors including the amortization of discount on purchased loans, the repricing of a portion of our commercial real estate loans most of which reprice every five years from the date of origination, and growth in fixed rate SBA loans which totaled $132 million at September 30, 2026, and $94 million at September 30, 2025. The weighted average rate earned on this portfolio at September 30, 2026, was 8.0%. The average prime interest rate decreased from 7.46% during the third quarter of 2025 to 6.79% during the current quarter. Loans indexed to the prime interest rate were approximately 19% of the Company's variable rate loan portfolio; these loans reprice within one day to three months of a change in the prime rate.
Interest earned on investment securities increased by $283 thousand related to an increase in yield on investment securities of 29 basis points to 4.35% partially offset by a decrease in average balance of $6 million. The increase in investment yields is consistent with the partial restructuring of the investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025 and market conditions. Average investment securities decreased from $482 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $476 million during the current period.
Interest earned on cash balances decreased by $224 thousand related to a decrease in average balance of $2 million and a decrease in average rate earned on cash balances of 74 basis points from 4.50% during the third quarter of 2025 to 3.8% during the current quarter. This decline in yield was mostly related to a decline in rate earned on balances held at the FRB. The average rate earned on FRB balances decreased from 4.36% during the third quarter of 2025 to 3.69% during the current quarter.
Interest expense on deposits increased by $197 thousand related to an increase of $24.6 million in average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 4 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased from 1.56% during the third quarter of 2025 to 1.60% during the current quarter, primarily due to an increase in the average rate paid on time deposits from 1.87% in the third quarter of 2025 to 2.77% during the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the average rate paid on money market deposits from 2.22% in the third quarter of 2025 to 1.79% during the current quarter.
The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 1.67% during the third quarter of 2025 to 1.63% during the current quarter, as the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was more than offset by decreases in the average rates paid on repurchase agreements and borrowings. The average rate paid on repurchase agreements decreased from 1.69% during the third quarter of 2025 to 1.54% during the current quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings decreased from 5.20% during the third quarter of 2025 to 4.38% during the current quarter.
Net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026, increased 22 basis points to 5.05%, up from 4.83% for the same period in 2025.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $77.7 million, an increase of $15.8 million from the $61.9 million earned during the same period in 2025. The increase in net interest income includes an increase of $19.8 million in interest income partially offset by an increase of $4.0 million in interest expense.
Interest and fees on loans increased by $18.9 million related to increases in average balance and yield. The average balance of loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.5 billion, an increase of $333 million from $1.2 billion during the same period in 2025. Average loan balances during the first nine months of 2026 reflect a full period of loans acquired in the Cornerstone Community Bancorp acquisition, while the comparable 2025 period reflects only a partial period following the acquisition. The average yield on loans increased by 30 basis points from 6.24% during the first nine months of 2025 to 6.54% during the current period.
Interest on investment securities increased by $1.3 million related to an increase in yield of 22 basis points to 4.30% and an increase in average balance of $16 million to $472 million. The increase in investment yield is consistent with the partial restructuring of the investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025 and market conditions.
Interest on cash balances declined by $419 thousand due to decreases in both average balance and yield. The rate earned on cash balances declined by 74 basis points to 3.76%. The average balance in interest-bearing cash declined by $798 thousand to $71.4 million.
Primarily related to an increase in balance and rate paid on deposits and repurchase agreements, interest expense increased from $9.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to $13.1 million during the current period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 1.43% during the 2025 period to 1.62% in 2026.
Interest expense on deposits increased by $3.5 million and is broken down by product type as follows: money market accounts - $1.2 million, savings deposits - $91 thousand and time deposits - $2.2 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased from 1.35% during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 1.57% during the current period. Average interest-bearing deposits totaled $986 million for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of $190 million from $796 million during the first nine months of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposit balances for the first nine months of 2026 reflect a full period of deposits acquired in the Cornerstone Community Bancorp acquisition, while the comparable 2025 period reflects only a partial period following the acquisition.
Interest expense on repurchase agreements increased by $621 thousand related to an increase in average balance of $41.7 million and an increase in rate paid of 40 basis points. The increase in average balances was primarily attributable to repurchase agreements acquired in the Cornerstone acquisition.
Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 20 basis points to 5.07%, up from 4.87% for the same period in 2025.
Non-Interest Income/Expense – Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income totaled $2.8 million, an increase of $538 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the absence of a $628 thousand loss on the sale of investment securities recognized in the prior-year quarter.
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest expense totaled $15.1 million, an increase of $11 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The four largest increases were $341 thousand in professional fees, $272 thousand in occupancy and equipment, $222 thousand in salaries and employee benefits, and $178 thousand in loan collection expenses. The largest reduction in non-interest expense was $879 thousand in merger expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2025. Management estimates that approximately $350 thousand of the professional fees and loan collection expenses recognized during the current quarter were nonrecurring in nature.
Non-Interest Income/Expense – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, non-interest income totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $713 thousand from the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of a $625 thousand loss on the sale of investment securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Increases in non-interest income during the current period were $342 thousand in earnings on life insurance policies, $296 thousand in FHLB dividends, and $253 thousand in interchange income. Each of these items benefited from the acquisition of Cornerstone. These increases were mostly offset by a $1.1 million settlement related to the Dixie Fire during the first quarter of 2025.
Non-interest expense increased by $7.3 million from $37.6 million during the first nine months of 2025 to $44.9 million during the current period. The four largest increases were $4.0 million in salary and benefit expense, $1.5 million in occupancy and equipment expense, $1.0 million in amortization of core deposit intangible and $644 thousand in professional fees.
Salary and benefit expense totaled $22.9 million during the current nine-month period and $18.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The $4.0 million increase primarily related to the addition of personnel through the Cornerstone Community Bancorp acquisition. Related to an increase in pre-tax income, bonus expense increased by $626 thousand.
Primarily related to the acquisition of Cornerstone and to a lesser extent the sales/leaseback completed during the fourth quarter of 2025, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $1.5 million from $6.5 million during the first nine months of 2025 to $8 million during the current period. Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible increased by $1 million related to the acquisition of Cornerstone. Other expense increased by $603 thousand primarily related to a $726 thousand loss associated with two fraudulent wire transfers during the first quarter of 2026. The largest reduction in non-interest expense was $1.9 million in merger expenses incurred during the first nine months of 2025.
Provision for Income Taxes
During the third quarter of 2026, Plumas Bank purchased $14.5 million in green energy tax credits as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible financial management. As a result of this transaction, the Company recorded a $1.2 million reduction in its provision for income taxes.
Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp's principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The Bank operates eighteen branches: sixteen located in the California counties of Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sutter, and Tehama and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates two loan production offices located in Auburn, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at .
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Plumas Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
Contact: Jamie Huynh
Investor Relations
Plumas Bancorp
5525 Kietzke Lane Ste. 100
Reno, NV 89511
775.786.0907 x8908
...
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|As of September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|114,360
|$
|87,279
|$
|27,081
|31.0%
|Investment securities
|475,168
|484,686
|(9,518)
|(2.0)%
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,479,755
|1,480,415
|(660)
|0.0%
|Premises and equipment, net
|23,436
|24,983
|(1,547)
|(6.2)%
|Right-of-use assets
|27,549
|23,937
|3,612
|15.1%
|Bank owned life insurance
|34,479
|33,396
|1,083
|3.2%
|Core deposit intangible
|9,402
|11,668
|(2,266)
|(19.4)%
|Goodwill
|24,215
|24,215
|-
|0.0%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|77,932
|58,829
|19,103
|32.5%
|Total assets
|$
|2,266,296
|$
|2,229,408
|$
|36,888
|1.7%
|LIABILITIES AND
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits
|$
|1,866,643
|$
|1,819,536
|$
|47,107
|2.6%
|Repurchase agreements
|62,191
|96,862
|(34,671)
|(35.8)%
|Lease liabilities
|28,063
|24,631
|3,432
|13.9%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|30,903
|15,724
|15,179
|96.5%
|Borrowings
|16,045
|26,705
|(10,660)
|(39.9)%
|Total liabilities
|2,003,845
|1,983,458
|20,387
|1.0%
|Common stock
|73,604
|75,426
|(1,822)
|(2.4)%
|Retained earnings
|220,103
|187,015
|33,088
|17.7%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(31,256)
|(16,491)
|(14,765)
|(89.5)%
|Shareholders' equity
|262,451
|245,950
|16,501
|6.7%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,266,296
|$
|2,229,408
|$
|36,888
|1.7%
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2026
|2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Interest income
|$
|31,051
|$
|29,797
|$
|1,254
|4.2%
|Interest expense
|4,510
|4,623
|(113)
|(2.4)%
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
|26,541
|25,174
|1,367
|5.4%
|Provision for credit losses
|150
|5,373
|(5,223)
|(97.2)%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|26,391
|19,801
|6,590
|33.3%
|Non-interest income
|2,786
|2,248
|538
|23.9%
|Non-interest expense
|15,145
|15,134
|11
|0.1%
|Income before income taxes
|14,032
|6,915
|7,117
|102.9%
|Provision for income taxes
|2,646
|1,769
|877
|49.6%
|Net income
|$
|11,386
|$
|5,146
|$
|6,240
|121.3%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.64
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.90
|121.6%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.61
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.88
|120.5%
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|2026
|2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Interest income
|$
|90,777
|$
|71,020
|$
|19,757
|27.8%
|Interest expense
|13,091
|9,124
|3,967
|43.5%
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
|77,686
|61,896
|15,790
|25.5%
|Provision for credit losses
|420
|6,483
|(6,063)
|(93.5)%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|77,266
|55,413
|21,853
|39.4%
|Non-interest income
|8,535
|7,822
|713
|9.1%
|Non-interest expense
|44,936
|37,612
|7,324
|19.5%
|Income before income taxes
|40,865
|25,623
|15,242
|59.5%
|Provision for income taxes
|9,757
|6,977
|2,780
|39.8%
|Net income
|$
|31,108
|$
|18,646
|$
|12,462
|66.8%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|4.46
|$
|2.98
|$
|1.48
|49.7%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|4.40
|$
|2.94
|$
|1.46
|49.7%
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.43
|$
|0.74
|$
|4.46
|$
|2.98
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.73
|$
|4.40
|$
|2.94
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|6,954
|6,966
|6,947
|6,968
|6,266
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|7,068
|7,058
|7,031
|7,072
|6,353
|Cash dividends paid per share 1
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.90
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized for the three months)
|Return on average assets
|1.98%
|1.79%
|0.90%
|1.85%
|1.35%
|Return on average equity
|16.7%
|15.0%
|8.5%
|15.5%
|12.2%
|Yield on earning assets
|5.91%
|5.99%
|5.72%
|5.93%
|5.59%
|Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
|1.63%
|1.62%
|1.67%
|1.63%
|1.43%
|Net interest margin
|5.05%
|5.13%
|4.83%
|5.07%
|4.87%
|Noninterest income to average assets
|0.48%
|0.49%
|0.39%
|0.51%
|0.57%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|2.63%
|2.61%
|2.65%
|2.67%
|2.73%
|Efficiency ratio 2
|51.6%
|50.4%
|55.2%
|52.1%
|53.9%
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|12/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|19,742
|$
|19,740
|$
|19,564
|$
|19,959
|$
|13,196
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.32%
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.32%
|1.30%
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|21,128
|$
|23,473
|$
|15,029
|$
|15,089
|$
|4,105
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|21,275
|$
|23,633
|15,169
|$
|15,321
|$
|4,307
|Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans
|1.41%
|1.55%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|0.40%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.94%
|1.04%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|0.27%
|Year-to-date net charge-offs
|$
|567
|$
|419
|$
|219
|$
|442
|$
|1,046
|Year-to-date net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
|0.05%
|0.06%
| 0.03%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|6,944
|6,964
|6,952
|6,959
|5,903
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|262,451
|$
|272,133
|$
|245,950
|$
|261,076
|$
|177,899
|Book value per common share
|$
|37.80
|$
|39.08
|$
|35.38
|$
|37.52
|$
|30.14
|Tangible common equity 3
|$
|228,834
|$
|237,964
|$
|210,036
|$
|225,760
|$
|171,606
|Tangible book value per common share 4
|$
|32.95
|$
|34.17
|$
|30.21
|$
|32.44
|$
|29.07
|Tangible common equity to total assets
|10.1%
|10.4%
|9.4%
|10.1%
|10.6%
|Gross loans to deposits
|80.1%
|80.4%
|82.4%
|83.6%
|74.1%
|PLUMAS BANK REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|11.9%
|11.8%
|10.6%
|11.1%
|11.9%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|16.4%
|15.8%
|14.3%
|14.8%
|17.3%
|Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.4%
|15.8%
|14.3%
|14.8%
|17.3%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.6%
|17.0%
|15.5%
|16.0%
|18.5%
|(1) The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share on February 18, 2026, May 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on February 17, 2025, May 15, 2025, August 15, 2025 and November 17, 2025 and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on February 15, 2024, May 15, 2024, August 15, 2024 and November 15, 2024.
| (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
| (3) Tangible common equity is defined as common equity less core deposit intangibles and goodwill.
| (4) Tangible common book value per share is defined as tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table presents for the three-month periods indicated the distribution of consolidated average assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2) (3)
|$
|1,502,337
|$
|24,830
|6.56%
|$
|1,476,275
|$
|23,635
|6.35%
|Investment securities
|401,630
|4,557
|4.50%
|404,241
|4,293
|4.21%
|Non-taxable investment securities (1)
|74,206
|660
|3.53%
|77,621
|641
|3.28%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|105,989
|1,004
|3.76%
|108,325
|1,228
|4.50%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,084,162
|31,051
|5.91%
|2,066,462
|29,797
|5.72%
|Cash and due from banks
|34,504
|34,689
|Other assets
|163,818
|166,878
|Total assets
|$
|2,282,484
|$
|2,268,029
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Money market deposits
|471,422
|2,130
|1.79%
|439,020
|2,462
|2.22%
|Savings deposits
|303,041
|278
|0.36%
|311,258
|290
|0.37%
|Time deposits
|239,990
|1,673
|2.77%
|239,549
|1,132
|1.87%
|Total deposits
|1,014,453
|4,081
|1.60%
|989,827
|3,884
|1.56%
|Repurchase Agreements
|65,063
|252
|1.54%
|74,556
|317
|1.69%
|Borrowings
|16,039
|177
|4.38%
|32,168
|422
|5.20%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,095,555
|4,510
|1.63%
|1,096,551
|4,623
|1.67%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|869,316
|886,592
|Other liabilities
|46,529
|43,524
|Shareholders' equity
|271,084
|241,362
|Total liabilities & equity
|$
|2,282,484
|$
|2,268,029
|Cost of funding interest-earning assets (4)
|0.86%
|0.89%
|Net interest income and margin (5)
|$
|26,541
|5.05%
|$
|25,174
|4.83%
| (1) Not computed on a tax-equivalent basis.
| (2) Average nonaccrual loan balances of $21.1 million for 2026 and $13.8 million for 2025 are included in average loan balances for computational purposes.
| (3) Net costs included in loan interest income for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $244 thousand and $305 thousand, respectively.
| (4) Total annualized interest expense divided by the average balance of total earning assets.
| (5) Annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total earning assets.
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table presents for the nine-month periods indicated the distribution of consolidated average assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2) (3)
|$
|1,504,521
|$
|73,563
|6.54%
|$
|1,171,116
|$
|54,643
|6.24%
|Investment securities
|396,835
|13,229
|4.46%
|381,124
|12,133
|4.26%
|Non-taxable investment securities (1)
|75,433
|1,975
|3.50%
|75,084
|1,815
|3.23%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|71,410
|2,010
|3.76%
|72,208
|2,429
|4.50%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,048,199
|90,777
|5.93%
|1,699,532
|71,020
|5.59%
|Cash and due from banks
|33,946
|29,379
|Other assets
|164,131
|114,242
|Total assets
|$
|2,246,276
|$
|1,843,153
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Money market deposits
|454,053
|6,131
|1.81%
|335,889
|4,891
|1.95%
|Savings deposits
|307,930
|844
|0.37%
|311,187
|752
|0.32%
|Time deposits
|224,026
|4,598
|2.74%
|149,218
|2,421
|2.17%
|Total deposits
|986,009
|11,573
|1.57%
|796,294
|8,064
|1.35%
|Repurchase Agreements
|79,572
|968
|1.63%
|37,863
|347
|1.23%
|Borrowings
|16,399
|550
|4.48%
|20,789
|713
|4.59%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,081,980
|13,091
|1.62%
|854,946
|9,124
|1.43%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|850,062
|743,628
|Other liabilities
|46,110
|39,596
|Shareholders' equity
|268,124
|204,983
|Total liabilities & equity
|$
|2,246,276
|$
|1,843,153
|Cost of funding interest-earning assets (4)
|0.85%
|0.72%
|Net interest income and margin (5)
|$
|77,686
|5.07%
|$
|61,896
|4.87%
| (1) Not computed on a tax-equivalent basis.
| (2) Average nonaccrual loan balances of $16.7 million for 2026 and $7.3 million for 2025 are included in average loan balances for computational purposes.
| (3) Net costs included in loan interest income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $762 thousand and $776 thousand, respectively.
| (4) Total annualized interest expense divided by the average balance of total earning assets.
| (5) Annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total earning assets.
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Interchange income
|$
|927
|$
|912
|15
|1.6%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|802
|816
|(14)
|(1.7)%
|Earnings on life insurance policies
|276
|261
|15
|5.7%
|FHLB Dividends
|209
|191
|18
|9.4%
|Loan servicing fees
|176
|156
|20
|12.8%
|Loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|(628)
|628
|100.0%
|Other
|396
|540
|(144)
|(26.7)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|2,786
|$
|2,248
|$
|538
|23.9%
|The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|7,640
|$
|7,418
|$
|222
|3.0%
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,743
|2,471
|272
|11.0%
|Outside service fees
|1,512
|1,584
|(72)
|(4.5)%
|Professional fees
|653
|312
|341
|109.3%
|Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible
|552
|615
|(63)
|(10.2)%
|Advertising and shareholder relations
|349
|282
|67
|23.8%
|Armored car and courier
|287
|284
|3
|1.1%
|Loan collection expenses
|287
|109
|178
|163.3%
|Business development
|254
|242
|12
|5.0%
|Deposit insurance
|256
|288
|(32)
|(11.1)%
|Director compensation and expense
|200
|195
|5
|2.6%
|Telephone and data communication
|144
|154
|(10)
|(6.5)%
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|-
|879
|(879)
|(100.0)%
|Other
|268
|301
|(33)
|(11.0)%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|15,145
|$
|15,134
|$
|11
|0.1%
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Interchange income
|$
|2,639
|$
|2,386
|$
|253
|10.6%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,400
|2,303
|97
|4.2%
|Earnings on life insurance policies
|820
|478
|342
|71.5%
|FHLB Dividends
|759
|463
|296
|63.9%
|Loan servicing fees
|508
|490
|18
|3.7%
|Loss on sale of investment securities
|-
|(625)
|625
|100.0%
|Other
|1,409
|2,327
|(918)
|(39.4)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|8,535
|$
|7,822
|$
|713
|9.1%
|The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Dollar Change
|Percentage Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|22,890
|$
|18,851
|$
|4,039
|21.4%
|Occupancy and equipment
|8,065
|6,535
|1,530
|23.4%
|Outside service fees
|4,468
|4,008
|460
|11.5%
|Amortization of Core Deposit Intangible
|1,699
|702
|997
|142.0%
|Professional fees
|1,404
|760
|644
|84.7%
|Advertising and shareholder relations
|1,014
|818
|196
|24.0%
|Armored car and courier
|833
|725
|108
|14.9%
|Deposit insurance
|752
|650
|102
|15.7%
|Business development
|709
|597
|112
|18.8%
|Loan collection expenses
|642
|231
|411
|177.9%
|Director compensation and expense
|584
|516
|68
|13.2%
|Telephone and data communication
|435
|452
|(17)
|(3.8)%
|Merger and acquisition expenses
|-
|1,929
|(1,929)
|(100.0)%
|Other
|1,441
|838
|603
|72.0%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|44,936
|$
|37,612
|$
|7,324
|19.5%
|PLUMAS BANCORP
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table shows the distribution of loans by type at September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Loans in Each
|Loans in Each
| Balance at End
|Category to
| Balance at End
|Category to
|of Period
|Total Loans
|of Period
|Total Loans
|9/30/26
|9/30/26
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2025
|Commercial
|$
|159,905
|10.7%
|$
|161,667
|10.8%
|Agricultural
|139,336
|9.3%
|154,107
|10.3%
|Real estate – residential
|31,238
|2.1%
|33,657
|2.2%
|Real estate – commercial
|1,015,901
|67.9%
|980,694
|65.5%
|Real estate – construction & land
|54,411
|3.6%
|49,199
|3.3%
|Equity Lines of Credit
|54,389
|3.6%
|53,283
|3.6%
|Auto
|25,425
|1.7%
|45,142
|3.0%
|Other
|14,940
|1.1%
|18,745
|1.3%
|Total Gross Loans
|$
|1,495,545
|100%
|$
|1,496,494
|100%
|The following table shows the distribution of Commercial Real Estate loans at September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Loans in Each
|Loans in Each
| Balance at End
|Category to
| Balance at End
|Category to
|of Period
|Total Loans
|of Period
|Total Loans
|9/30/26
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/25
|Owner occupied
|$
|444,037
|43.7%
|$
|421,456
|43.0%
|Investor
|571,864
|56.3%
|559,238
|57.0%
|Total real estate - commercial
|$
|1,015,901
|100%
|$
|980,694
|100%
|The following table shows the distribution of deposits by type at September, 2026 and 2025.
|Percent of
|Percent of
|Deposits in Each
|Deposits in Each
| Balance at End
|Category to
| Balance at End
|Category to
|of Period
|Total Deposits
|of Period
|Total Deposits
|9/30/26
|9/30/26
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2025
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|859,713
|46.1%
|$
|862,085
|47.4%
|Money Market
|471,653
|25.3%
|433,832
|23.8%
|Savings
|298,402
|16.0%
|309,030
|17.0%
|Time
|236,875
|12.6%
|214,589
|11.8%
|Total Deposits
|$
|1,866,643
|100%
|$
|1,819,536
|100%
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