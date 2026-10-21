Distalmotion Secures Up to $70 Million Term Loan Facility from Perceptive Advisors to Accelerate US ASC Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lausanne, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion, the global MedTech company focused on expanding access to robotic surgery in outpatient settings, today announced that it has entered into a senior secured term loan facility of up to $70 million with Perceptive Advisors (“Perceptive”), a leading global healthcare investment firm.

The financing provides additional capital to support Distalmotion's continued penetration of the US ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market and further development of the DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System and its instrument portfolio.

With the migration of surgical care toward outpatient settings, ASCs are increasingly seeking robotic solutions designed around the realities of their operating environment. DEXTER combines a small, mobile footprint with flexible surgical and supply chain workflows to enable ASCs to introduce robotic surgery in a way that is aligned with their efficiency and growth metrics and without the infrastructure and operational requirements associated with traditional robotic platforms.

“Partnering with Distalmotion aligns with our investment focus on high-impact and disruptive healthcare innovation,” said Sam Chawla, Portfolio Manager at Perceptive.“DEXTER is purpose-built for the ongoing shift of high-volume surgery to the ASC, where efficiency is paramount.”

The financing builds on Distalmotion's recent commercial momentum in the US, where DEXTER adoption continues to expand across ASCs. DEXTER is cleared for the top four highest-volume soft tissue outpatient procedures in the US: cholecystectomy, inguinal hernia repair, ventral hernia repair, and hysterectomy, among others.

“Perceptive brings deep healthcare investment expertise and a strong understanding of the technologies shaping the future of care delivery,” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion.“This financing gives us additional capital to accelerate our US growth strategy, strengthen our commercial presence, and continue to optimize DEXTER for ASC patients, surgeons, and administrators. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Perceptive team.”

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR). DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single-use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access, seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques as desired, and enhanced communication with OR teams.

DEXTER open architecture and single-use instrument offering enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies and eliminates resources required for sterile processing for cost-effective supply chain operations. Its instinctive design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

Indications for use:

Europe: The DEXTER L6 System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures. The system is indicated for adult use.

US: The DEXTER L6 System is authorized for use in inguinal and ventral hernia repair, cholecystectomy, total benign hysterectomy, and other procedures including femoral hernia in general surgery as well as endometriosis resection, oophorectomy, salpingectomy, sacrocolpopexy, sacrocervicopexy, sacrohysteropexy, and tubal ligation in gynecology. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older. Rx only: Federal Law (US) restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician (or properly licensed practitioner).

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn/X: @Distalmotion.

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About Dexter Distalmotion Secures Up to $70 Million Term Loan Facility from Perceptive Advisors to Accelerate US ASC Expansion

CONTACT: Greg Roche Distalmotion +1 216 440 3775...