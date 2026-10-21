DP World Names Morten Johansen CEO And Managing Director Of The Americas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime DP World executive brings nearly three decades of global ports and logistics experience to lead the company's continued growth and integrated supply chain strategy across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has appointed Morten Johansen as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Americas, bringing nearly three decades of international ports and logistics experience to lead the company's operations and growth strategy across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Johansen, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of DP World Americas, will oversee the company's regional portfolio of ports and terminals, logistics services, economic zones and marine services. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening DP World's integrated supply chain capabilities, expanding its regional footprint and connecting businesses across the Americas with global markets.

The appointment comes as DP World continues to invest in infrastructure and end-to-end logistics solutions across the Americas, supporting customers as they navigate shifting trade patterns, evolving supply chain demands and growing opportunities for regional trade.

Morten Johansen, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Americas, said: "The Americas is a region of tremendous opportunity, with businesses increasingly looking for more connected, efficient and resilient supply chains. Having spent more than a decade helping grow DP World's presence in the region, I've seen firsthand the impact our people, infrastructure and capabilities can have on enabling trade. I'm honored to take on this role and look forward to building on our strong foundation, accelerating our growth and delivering even greater value for our customers and the communities we serve."

Johansen has held senior leadership positions within DP World for more than a decade, most recently overseeing operational performance, optimization and strategic initiatives across the company's Americas businesses.

Prior to his regional leadership role, Johansen served as CEO of DP World Dominicana from 2011 to 2023, where he led a period of significant growth and transformation at the company's Caucedo operations. Under his leadership, DP World strengthened its position in the Dominican Republic, expanding its capabilities and establishing Caucedo as a key logistics gateway serving the Caribbean, Latin America and global markets.

Before joining DP World, Johansen held senior operational and management positions at APM Terminals and A.P. Moller–Maersk, including leadership roles in terminal operations, engineering, technology and logistics. His experience includes serving as Managing Director of Sogester and Head of Technology, Operations & Engineering at APM Terminals.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.