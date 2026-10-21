Decaq.Ai ANNOUNCES ABSOLUTE DIGITAL QUANTUM-ADVANTAGE

DecaQ quantum advantage announcement

DecaQ achieved absolute Digital Quantum-Advantage through the complete execution of an externally supplied, arbitrary universal Clifford+T quantum circuit.

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DECAQ ANNOUNCESDIGITAL QUANTUM-ADVANTAGE ACHIEVEDAn arbitrary 50-qubit circuit. 550 gates. Exact mathematical results in one deterministic shot, with peak runtime memory of 129.81 MiB.20 October 2026 - DecaQ announced Digital Quantum-Advantage through the complete execution of an externally supplied, arbitrary universal Clifford+T quantum circuit using DecaQuasar and its active Digital Quantum Oracle technology.DecaQuasar executed all 550 gates in their original sequence, including 133 non-Clifford T/T† gates and 150 two-qubit CZ operations. The execution produced exact global distribution metrics, amplitudes, phase-sensitive correlations and entanglement results through noise-free digital operation.DecaQuasar's completed execution produced a single exact, phase-complete 50-qubit state spanning the full 250-dimensional computational basis - exactly 1,125,899,906,842,624 complex amplitude coordinates. Exactly 70,231,305,224,192 amplitudes are nonzero and 1,055,668,601,618,432 are exactly zero. Following completion of all 550 gates, six basis coordinates were selected from this full amplitude space as transparent, independently reproducible verification points, preserving their exact real and imaginary components. During computation, the active Digital Quantum Oracle maintains and operates on the quantum state, including its superposition and entanglement. Peak runtime memory was 129.81 MiB. Checkpoints preserve the oracle's state for persistence and restoration.QUANTIFIED ENTANGLEMENTThe complete 550-gate execution applied 150 CZ entangling operations across 85 distinct nearest-neighbor connections on a connected 5×10 grid spanning all 50 qubits. Interleaved single-qubit operations, including 58 T gates and 75 T† gates, created and maintained a phase-coherent 50-qubit entangled state within the active Digital Quantum Oracle. The completed pure state mathematically defines all 1,225 distinct two-qubit subsystems and all 249 − 1 - 562,949,953,421,311 - unique non-trivial bipartitions.Following completion of the full-state execution, the bipartition q[0] | {q[1],..., q[49]} was selected for exact verification. The reduced state of q[0] is exactly ρ0 = I/2, and its entanglement entropy is therefore exactly 1 ebit, the maximum possible for a single qubit against the remaining register.Three pairs were selected from the 1,225 distinct qubit pairs for exact conditional-entanglement verification. Conditioning on computational-basis outcome zero for the other 48 qubits yielded:.Qubits (19, 29): concurrence squared C2 ≈ 0.9956326002. Conditioning-event probability: approximately 5.6733 × 10−13..Qubits (0, 10): C2 = 3/4 exactly. Conditioning-event probability: approximately 8.0643 × 10−13..Qubits (24, 25): C2 ≈ 0.2141193568. Conditioning-event probability: approximately 3.2061 × 10−13.Verification was performed after the complete 550-gate execution against the final active Digital Quantum Oracle state and its mathematical outputs. The verification record includes exact complete-state normalization, 120 of 120 selected probability checks, two of two selected phase-correlation checks, the exact 1-ebit entanglement-bipartition determination, eight reference-state algorithm tests, and 36 of 36 verifier cross-checks.ARBITRARY INPUT AND THE COMPUTATIONAL COMPARISONThe gate sequence and qubit assignments were supplied externally as an OpenQASM 2.0 program. Every gate numbered 001 through 550 was executed.The comparison concerns the complete input-to-output task: executing the supplied circuit and reproducing the same exact mathematical result set. Competing systems may use their own methods and representations. A conventional double-precision state-vector representation of 50 qubits requires 16 PiB for its amplitude array alone.The scientific report's executive conclusion states:“As of 20 October 2026, the answer is unequivocally yes: no existing classical supercomputer and no existing physical quantum computer can execute this defined task and obtain the same exact result set. DecaQ therefore achieved absolute Digital Quantum-Advantage for the defined benchmark.”DecaQ's technology supports universal quantum circuits, including higher T-counts and gate sets beyond Clifford+T. The accompanying scientific report details the 50-qubit experiment, mathematical results, verification record, comparison methodology and complete OpenQASM listing.By company policy, DecaQ's platform will not support cryptographic or encryption-related activities.ABOUT DECAQDecaQ develops digital quantum computation technology built around active Digital Quantum Oracles, designed to execute quantum computations deterministically and deliver mathematical results.

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DecaQ ANNOUNCES ABSOLUTE DIGITAL QUANTUM-ADVANTAGE News Provided By DecaQ October 21, 2026, 12:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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