Master Center Celebrates 10 Years Of Transforming Lives And Advancing Addiction Treatment

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Having served 12K+ patients, Master Center marks a decade of hope, healing, and innovation while calling for stronger partnerships to expand access to recovery.

- James Thompson, MDRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Master Center is celebrating a decade of providing comprehensive, evidence-based addiction treatment and helping over 12,000 patients across Virginia begin their journeys toward recovery.Founded in 2016 as the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine, Master Center was established with a vision to transform how substance use disorders are treated by bringing addiction medicine into mainstream healthcare. Over the past decade, the organization has helped thousands of individuals navigate the challenges of addiction through compassionate, personalized medical care.“Reaching our 10-year anniversary is about much more than celebrating the growth of an organization. It's about the more than 12,000 individuals who have trusted us with their care and the families and communities forever changed by recovery,” said Anna McKean, CEO.“What began as a vision to treat addiction with the same medical expertise, dignity, and compassion as any other chronic disease has grown into an organization that is making a meaningful difference across Virginia. That is a testament to our extraordinary team and the patients who inspire us every day.”“Ten years ago, we believed that people struggling with addiction deserved something better,” said Dr. James Thompson, Founder and CMO.“Today, I believe that more strongly than ever. Recovery is possible. Treatment works. And every single person deserves the opportunity to recover.”Master Center was built on the belief that addiction should be treated like any other chronic medical condition, with the same commitment to medical science, coordinated care, and patient dignity.That philosophy was strongly influenced by the late Dr. Sherman Master, whose vision helped shape the organization's approach to addiction medicine. Dr. Master believed that individuals experiencing substance use disorders deserved access to high-quality medical treatment without stigma or judgment.That vision continues through Master Center's multidisciplinary approach, bringing together physicians, therapists, and peer recovery coaches to address the complex needs of patients.“Addiction doesn't discriminate. It affects parents, children, teachers, healthcare workers, veterans, business leaders, and neighbors,” Thompson said.“Our patients have taught us more about strength and resilience than we could ever teach them. Their courage is what drives us to continue this work.”The Power of PartnershipsAs Master Center celebrates this anniversary, its leadership is emphasizing the importance of collaboration to address the ongoing challenges of substance use disorders.While advances in addiction medicine have expanded treatment options, significant barriers remain for individuals seeking care, including financial challenges, transportation, stigma, and fragmented healthcare services.“No single physician, treatment center, or organization can solve the addiction crisis alone,” Thompson said.“Treatment may begin with a medical intervention, but lasting recovery is strengthened by an entire community. We need healthcare systems, employers, community organizations, insurers and policymakers working together to ensure people can access treatment when they need it and receive the support necessary for long-term recovery.”Master Center is calling for greater recognition of addiction treatment as an investment in the health and economic well-being of communities.“We spend a great deal of time talking about the cost of addiction, and those costs are very real,” Thompson added.“But we should also be talking about the value of recovery. The value of a parent being present for their child, someone returning to the workforce, a family being reunited, or a life being saved. Those are outcomes that strengthen entire communities.”Building the Next Decade of Hope“Our first decade has shown us what is possible. Our next will be about bringing that hope to even more people,” Thompson said.“We want Master Center to be more than a place where people receive treatment. We want to be a partner, a resource, and a community for a better, more coordinated approach to addiction care.”As the organization commemorates this milestone, Master Center recognizes the dedication of its healthcare professionals, peer recovery coaches, administrative staff, community partners, and, most importantly, the patients and families whose courage and resilience continue to inspire its mission.“Hope is more than a feeling. Hope is something we create through action,” Thompson concluded.“For ten years, we have seen what happens when people receive the right care, at the right time, from people who refuse to give up on them. We look forward to continuing that work for many years to come.”

Charleen McManus

Master Center

+1 804-909-2326

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Master Center Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Lives and Advancing Addiction Treatment News Provided By Master Center October 21, 2026, 12:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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