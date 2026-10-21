Asato Achieves HIPAA Compliance For Its Agentic AI IT Asset Optimization Platform

Sundari Mitra, CEO, Asato

Asato, the #1 Agentic AI IT Asset Optimization Platform

Asato now meets HIPAA Security and Breach Notification Rule requirements, enabling healthcare IT leaders to securely uncover hidden IT waste and capture savings

- Sundari Mitra, Founder and CEO, Asato

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Asato Corporation, the #1 Agentic AI IT Asset Optimization Platform, today announced that it has successfully completed an independent HIPAA compliance examination conducted by Sensiba, an independent accounting and advisory firm. Sensiba's report found that Asato complied with the HIPAA Audit Program published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in all material respects.

Healthcare organizations are under pressure to modernize IT while controlling costs and protecting patient data. Yet IT spending across software licenses, clinical and endpoint devices, cloud subscriptions and vendor contracts remains fragmented across disconnected systems, obscuring waste and making savings difficult to capture. Asato's platform consolidates this data into a single, decision-grade view and autonomously analyzes, recommends and facilitates action on optimization opportunities across a healthcare organization's entire IT estate.

Sensiba examined Asato against the HHS HIPAA Audit Program's Security Rule and Breach Notification Rule protocols, 89 safeguards and key activities in total, under attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination covered areas including:

.Risk analysis and risk management

.Workforce security, access authorization and security awareness training

.Access controls, audit controls, integrity and transmission security

.Facility and device safeguards

.Security incident procedures, contingency planning and breach notification

Unlike a point-in-time review, the examination tested how Asato's safeguards operated across a full year.

What does this mean for our customers?

For hospitals, health systems, payers and life sciences organizations, HIPAA compliance means that Asato can be deployed with confidence and that data in its platform is protected to the highest standards that healthcare organizations need to comply with. It also means that healthcare IT leaders can now leverage Asato's AI capabilities to optimize their IT estate, finding unused licenses, redundant tools and idle devices and executing approved actions without adding compliance risk.

"Healthcare technology leaders are being asked to modernize and cut waste at the same time, while protecting some of the most sensitive data. Achieving HIPAA compliance means that they can now bring Asato's IT Optimization Platform into their environment with the confidence, security and guardrails patient data demands." says Sundari Mitra, Founder and CEO of Asato

Asato's platform enables healthcare organizations to:

.Discover and inventory every software application, device, cloud subscription and AI spend and vendor contracts in a unified view

.Surface hidden IT waste, including redundant tools and unused licenses

.Recommend and act on AI-driven optimization opportunities

.Strengthen risk and compliance posture through continuous monitoring of assets and endpoints

HIPAA compliance builds on Asato's broader security program, including its FedRAMP Ready designation announced in August 2026. Customers can learn more about Asato's security and compliance practices at

Vinod Harith

Asato Corporation

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Asato Achieves HIPAA Compliance for Its Agentic AI IT Asset Optimization Platform News Provided By Asato Corporation October 21, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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