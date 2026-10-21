Grand Park (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project Investor Receives I-526E Approval From USCIS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The project's first I-526E approval is an encouraging signs, indicating that USCIS is actively adjudicating investor petitions associated with the project.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator, announced today that an investor in the Grand Park (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project has received the project's first Form I-526E approval from USCIS, just 10.7 months after filing. This approval confirms that USCIS is actively adjudicating investor petitions associated with Grand Park and marks a key step on the investor's path to a U.S. green card.“The first Form I-526E approval is an important milestone for any EB-5 project,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.“This approval demonstrates that Grand Park's project structure, rural TEA qualification, and job creation methodology are working as intended for investors, and that rural EB-5 petitions can move quickly through USCIS.”Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), every EB-5 project must file Form I-956F before investors can submit their Form I-526E petitions. Grand Park previously received Form I-956F exemplar approval, continuing EB5AN's record of 100% USCIS project approvals for all regional center projects managed by EB5AN. Form I-526E is the individual investor's petition, in which USCIS reviews each investor's personal eligibility, including the lawful source and path of the invested funds. With the petition approved, the investor can now proceed toward conditional permanent residency.“This first approval is an encouraging sign for every Grand Park investor,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN.“Investors can see that USCIS is actively processing petitions for the project.”Because USCIS has confirmed that Grand Park qualifies as a rural TEA, investors may participate at the $800,000 minimum investment level and receive priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions. Rural EB-5 investors also benefit from the 20% of annual EB-5 visas reserved exclusively for rural projects-categories that remain current for applicants from all countries. This can significantly reduce waiting times for investors from high-demand regions seeking permanent residency.Grand Park's senior EB-5 loan structure also provides meaningful protections for investors. The EB-5 loan is secured by a senior mortgage on key real estate assets and a pledge of 100% equity in the project company. In addition to these structural protections, the project includes several uncommon safety features, such as a job creation guaranty ensuring EB-5 capital is deployed toward qualifying expenditures, a construction completion guaranty, and an I-526E approval refund guaranty offering additional security for investors. Together, these measures reduce both immigration and financial risk and enhance the offering's overall stability.Located in Fraser, Colorado-just over an hour from Denver and adjacent to Winter Park Resort-the Grand Park rural EB-5 project combines strong market fundamentals, active construction progress, and extensive investor safety features. The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and recreational components and has already demonstrated strong demand in the regional market. The development team brings decades of proven success in Colorado's resort corridor, and construction continues to advance across multiple phases.About the EB-5 ProgramCreated in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long served as a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals, including those living abroad and those on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1B, L-1, or F-1. The EB-5 program has generated billions of dollars in foreign direct investment and helped create more than one million U.S. jobs over the last three decades.About EB5ANEB5AN is a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $8 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of low-risk, high-quality investment offerings. The firm has served over 3,000 investors from 70+ countries.

Sam Silverman

EB5AN

+1 561-386-5356

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Grand Park (Senior Loan) Rural EB-5 Project Investor Receives I-526E Approval from USCIS News Provided By EB5AN October 21, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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