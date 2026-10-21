Union Mutual Builds Policyholder Engagement With Ogon's Skyway Portal

Union Mutual headquarters in Montpelier, Vermont

Skyway - Ogon's policyholder portal integrated with InsuranceNow

Skyway's modern policyholder experience is driving strong digital adoption, and Command Center insights are helping Union Mutual keep it growing.

- Bob Pembroke, Senior Vice President of ITSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Union Mutual is seeing strong digital adoption as policyholders embrace a simpler, more convenient way to manage their insurance. Since launching in July, Union Mutual's new policyholder web portal, powered by Ogon Consulting's Skyway and integrated with Guidewire InsuranceNow, has seen strong adoption. Skyway's modern experience brings policy information, payments, documents and self-service together in one place, while Ogon's Command Center gives Union Mutual the insights to keep that adoption growing.“The response from our policyholders has been incredibly positive,” said Bob Pembroke, Senior Vice President of Information Technology for Union Mutual.“Skyway makes it easier for them to do business with us, while Command Center gives our team valuable visibility into how they're using the portal. That insight helps us continue improving the experience around what matters most to our customers.”Command Center, Ogon's carrier console for Skyway, makes portal administration no-code. Union Mutual's team can build forms such as claim reports and policy change requests with drag-and-drop tools, update portal content, and send targeted banners and messages to chosen groups of policyholders, all without changes to InsuranceNow. Real-time dashboards track payments, claims and new accounts, and built-in tools let customer service representatives support policyholders directly.“Union Mutual's early success shows what's possible when a modern policyholder experience is closely connected to InsuranceNow,” said Steve Timperley, Director of Strategy at Ogon Consulting.“We're excited by the engagement we're seeing and even more excited about what's ahead as we work together to bring new capabilities to Union Mutual and its policyholders.”With a roadmap of enhancements ahead, Union Mutual and Ogon are building on this early momentum to make digital service even more convenient, intuitive and valuable.About Union MutualFounded in 1874 and headquartered in Montpelier, Vermont, Union Mutual Insurance Company is a property and casualty insurer and a member of the N&D | Union Mutual Insurance Group. Together, the group writes over $750 million in direct written premium and serves independent agents across New England and New Jersey. The group is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, a leading global insurance rating organization.About Ogon ConsultingOgon Consulting is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner specializing in Guidewire InsuranceNow. Ogon supports 21 InsuranceNow customers with implementation, configuration, production support, upgrades and updates, and data migration, along with a digital engagement suite - Skyway, Jetstream, and Command Center - built to extend the InsuranceNow platform. Ogon is a Gold Plus sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2026.

Steve Timperley

Ogon Consulting

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Union Mutual Builds Policyholder Engagement with Ogon's Skyway Portal News Provided By Ogon Consulting October 21, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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