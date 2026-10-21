Maria Young, Profiled By Influential Women, Designs Toy And Craft Products That Spark Joy And Creativity In Children

INDEPENDENCE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Product Developer and Graphic Designer at Faber-Castell Creativity for Kids, She Guides Products From Concept to ShelfIndependence, Ohio – Maria Young is a Senior Product Developer and Graphic Designer at Faber-Castell Creativity for Kids, where she has spent the past decade creating toy and craft products that inspire creativity and imagination in children around the world. She oversees the full product development lifecycle, including concept development, sourcing, prototyping, packaging design, instructional materials, and displays, turning ideas into retail-ready products. A key area of her expertise is sensory products, including sensory compounds, tools, fidget toys, and interactive craft experiences for children from preschool through age eight. Her work combines creativity with thoughtful research, collaboration, and planning at every stage. She works closely with cross-functional teams, vendors, and retail partners to meet quality standards and deliver enjoyable experiences for children and families. Each product must appeal to children, reassure parents, and stand out on retail shelves.Maria's work rests on a foundation in fine art and formal training in graphic design. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Ashland University, with studies in commercial art and minors in business administration and studio art. During her junior year, she also attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh through a college affiliate program. She is an ASTRA Certified Play Expert. Maria began her career developing graphics and supporting sourcing initiatives for a gift and stationery company before moving into product development. That early experience with graphics and sourcing gave her an understanding of both the creative and practical sides of bringing a product to market. Her ability to combine artistic expertise with business understanding allows her to turn creative vision into products that succeed commercially.Maria attributes her success to staying young at heart and keeping a genuine sense of curiosity, creativity, and joy. Developing toy, craft, and sensory products keeps her connected to the wonder and imagination behind her work, while a playful mindset fuels her passion and enthusiasm. She personally understands the calming benefits of sensory experiences and uses them as a form of self-care. Her goal is to design products that inspire creativity, encourage imaginative play, and make meaningful experiences accessible to children across the globe. For Maria, a successful product is one that sparks curiosity, encourages self-expression, and invites children to explore the world through play.For young women entering product development, Maria advises staying curious, continuing to learn, and keeping track of emerging trends and consumer preferences. Because the field moves quickly, she recommends researching trends, visiting stores, and exploring platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest to understand what resonates with consumers. True innovation, she says, means looking beyond experience and creating fresh ideas that reflect evolving interests and market demands. She encourages young women to stay adaptable, move quickly, and find inspiration in the world around them. Her career reflects the value of combining creative expertise with product development knowledge. As a Senior Product Developer and Graphic Designer, Maria continues to contribute hands-on design work while mentoring and training new hires, sharing her knowledge and experience to support the growth of others.Maria is married and the mother of two school-aged children, a girl and a boy. Through Willoughby Hills Friends Church, she has volunteered in efforts to prepare care bundles for human trafficking survivors, assemble emergency food supplies for international communities, serve dinner at The City Mission, and assist at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. She also sponsors a child in Burkina Faso through Compassion International and stays in connection through letters. Her volunteer work reflects the same care for others that inspires her designs, and through her products she helps children discover the joy of creating with their own hands. Maria Young's work and service share a common purpose: making a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and communities.Learn More About Maria Young:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Maria Young, Profiled By Influential Women, Designs Toy And Craft Products That Spark Joy And Creativity In Children News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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