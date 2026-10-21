YSRCP Trying To Stall Polls By Approaching Courts, Alleges Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the YSR Congress Party of trying to stall elections and development by approaching courts.

He also alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is plotting acts of sabotage by sitting in Bengaluru.

He remarked that only "criminal litigants" like Jagan would conceive of a strategy that involves instigating destruction themselves and then rushing to the courts.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief held a teleconference with ministers, MLAs, MPs, candidates, and booth-level party workers and gave them directions to ensure victory of the TDP and its allies in the local body elections.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that when the government dealt firmly with the destructive acts of YSRCP, it approached courts to stall the elections.

“Whenever their attempts at sabotage are thwarted, they rush to the courts to try and halt the elections. This is how those who lack faith in democracy think,” he said.

He also accused the YSRCP of hatching conspiracies to distort even the verdicts delivered by the courts.

The TDP chief was apparently referring to the YSRCP's reaction to the Supreme Court order on its petition in connection with urban local body elections.

Calling YSRCP 'Axe Party', he said that while the NDA was busy selecting strong candidates for the elections, the president of the 'Axe Party' who sits in Bengaluru was plotting acts of sabotage.

“As we work on finalising candidates for various municipalities, Jagan is busy hatching conspiracies-planning to bring in goons from other states to target specific areas,” he alleged.

He said the YSRCP criticised the voter list and approached the court, demanding that local body elections be halted until a new electoral roll is prepared.

He alleged that they also obstructed BC (Backward Class) reservations-filing nearly 60 such petitions across the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Chandrababu Naidu also remarked that they are forced to engage in politics with an individual who possesses a 'twisted' mindset.

“People with such a twisted mentality should be kept far away from politics. If criminal litigants remain in politics, they will create obstacles to development and the delivery of welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the TDP leaders that their primary objective must be the victory of the alliance candidates. The election process should be carried forward in coordination with the Jana Sena and BJP, he said.

He told them to treat every aspect with seriousness, from the selection of candidates to the final results.

“We are selecting strong candidates, prioritising those who have worked hard for the party. The 'Axe Party' is fielding destructive individuals as candidates,” he added.