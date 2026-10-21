Army Commanders' Conference Begins Rajnath Singh To Release 'Land Warfare Doctrine'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian Army's biannual Army Commanders' Conference began on Wednesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh scheduled to release the 'Land Warfare Doctrine', a key highlight of the conference.

The conference aims to bring together its senior leadership to deliberate on the evolving security environment, operational preparedness, capability development and the force's future transformation.

Chaired by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, "the apex-level conference will continue until October 23, 2026, with discussions focusing on emerging security challenges and measures to build a technologically enabled, adaptive and future-ready force", according to an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the concluding address and release the 'Land Warfare Doctrine', a key highlight of the conference. The doctrine will provide an overarching framework for preparing the Indian Army to address the changing character of warfare and the challenges posed by future conflicts, officials said.

The conference will also feature sessions by the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on contemporary security-related issues.

According to an official statement, Defence Minister Singh will also unveil the annual United Nations Journal and felicitate Army personnel for their contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions. The recognition will highlight their professionalism, exemplary service and role in promoting international peace and security under the UN banner.

Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, will confer awards recognising excellence in environmental sustainability, resource management and aviation safety. These include awards for Green Military Stations and Aviation Flight Safety.

The conference serves as a key platform for the Army's senior leadership to review ongoing initiatives, assess operational requirements and identify priority areas for future development. These actions are expected to guide policy decisions aimed at strengthening the force's preparedness and ability to respond to emerging security challenges owing to rapid advancement in technology worldwide.