Is Marnus Labuschagne Past His Prime? Australia Batter Faces Calls To Be Dropped Amid Test Slump

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne's struggle to find consistency and rhythm in Test cricket has intensified calls for his omission from the playing XI, following another disappointing outing during the series against South Africa.

In Australia's first innings of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Day 4, Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for just 14 off 25 balls, extending his alarming lean patch in the longest format. In the series opener at Kingsmead in Durban, the right-handed batter scored 74 across both innings, but failed to build on that foundation.

Despite the backing of the Australian management and skipper Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne's search for answers, his prolonged drought without a major score, has left his long-term position at number three under intense scrutiny.

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Marnus Labuschagne's Post-Ashes 2023 Slump in Form Raises Concern

Marnus Labuschagne was touted as someone who could prolong the No.3 spot in the Test batting line-up, given his extraordinary rise following his entry as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in 2019. However, Labuchagne's current form has seen him go extended periods without reaching three figures in 46 consecutive Test innings.

The Queensland batter's Test career can be divided into two halves - one is the phase before the 2023 Ashes, and another is his post-Ashes slump. From 2019 till the 2023 Ashes in England, Marnus Labuschagne was in his peak form, establishing himself as one of the core pillars of Australia's middle order,

In 41 matches, Labuschagne aggregated 3708 runs, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 55.34 in 72 innings. He was the leading batter for Australia in Tests during the period, outscoring his peers and consistently occupying the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. He had firmly cemented his place as a reliable No.3 batter in Australia's Test playing XI.

⚠️ Marnus Labuschagne has gone and 46 innings without a hundred since July 2023 Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) October 21, 2026

Post-Ashes 2023, Labuchagne's form has been a serious concern, with his numbers dropping drastically. In subsequent 24 Test matches, the Queensland batter has aggregated 1029 runs, including 9 fifties, at an average of 24.50 across 44 innings, without recording a single century. His highest score during this period remains a gritty 90 against New Zealand at Christchurch in March 2024.

In the home Ashes 2025/26 series, Labuschagne had a moderate outing, scoring 259 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 28.77 in 10 innings, further highlighting his inability to convert crucial starts into big hundreds during a major series.

'That Has to Be Stumps': Fans Question Labuschagne's Test Career

Marnus Labuschagne's prolonged slump in his Test form has sparked debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning his place in Australia's playing XI and calling for selectors to consider alternative options.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed concern over Labuschagne's prolonged slump, with some questioning his technical weaknesses and others suggesting that Australia should drop the right-handed batter from the Test playing XI.

Another section of fans also argued that his past performances should not guarantee him a place in the side, while others continued to hope that he would rediscover his form. Some fans even questioned whether the right-handed batter had reached the end of his Test career.

Labuschagne - No real back foot game. It almost feels as if there isn't much rhythm to his batting over the last few years.

Generally, in Test cricket, you see a good batter having a certain rhythm.

You feel bad for him but the AUS selectors need to look at someone else. At some point, he is set to get 60-70, and that could mean for X to continue for another 5-6 Tests.

- Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 21, 2026

Labuschagne - No real back foot game. It almost feels as if there isn't much rhythm to his batting over the last few years.

Generally, in Test cricket, you see a good batter having a certain rhythm.

You feel bad for him but the AUS selectors need to look at someone else. At some point, he is set to get 60-70, and that could mean for X to continue for another 5-6 Tests.

- Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 21, 2026

The Decline of Marnus Labuschagne in test is so unreal

He was supposed to be a one of the greatest in test

Wish him for big runs here Aman Giri (@_AmanGiri_31) October 21, 2026

Marnus Labuschagne has gone 29 Test innings without a hundred, and Australia should leave him out at Newlands.

Over the last two years he has averaged 25.56, against 33.22 for top-seven batters.

A career average of 43.7 shouldn't keep buying his place.

- Oddsworth (@oddsworthsport) October 21, 2026

Feel for Marnus. This may seem like a loose shot but it's how the rest of the deliveries make you feel and think. In another era, he'd have probably gotten a hundred looking as reasonably good as he has this series.

- KASHISH (@crickashish217) October 21, 2026

Marnus needs to go. Has a major technical flaw and has run out of chances. You need to make runs at number three! #SAvsAUS

- David Scutt (@Scutty) October 21, 2026

Marnus Labuschagne's lean patch continues, 13 consecutive Test innings without a fifty, and now 46 innings without a century since July 2023.

He is going through exactly the kind of phase Babar Azam went through struggling for runs, struggling for rhythm, and the pressure only growing with every innings.

At the same time, South Africa are in complete control of the 2nd Test, turning their gritty fightback into a dominant position. #AUSvSA

- Fakhar (@fkrharral) October 21, 2026

There was a time when Australian batters valued their wickets. Now they just walk in and throw them away!

Marnus Labuschagne should be dropped from the squad and serious questions need to be asked about Alex Carey too. Absolutely pathetic! #SAvAUS

- Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) October 21, 2026

That has to be stumps on Marnus test career #SAvsAUS

- JohnnyTL (@JohnniTightLips) October 21, 2026

Because Aussies don't have an option

Luck too has finally ran out for Marnus. There was a time he was considered the luckiest batter and now he is getting out to screamers and ump calls. Life's coming to full circle

- Prajjwal Agrawal (@40minsOfBadCric) October 21, 2026

In his Test career, Marnus Labuschagne has aggregated 4830 runs, including 11 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 43.51 in 67 matches.

As Australia began their second-innings batting after being bundled out for 99 in the first innings, trailing by 326 runs after South Africa enforced the follow-on, all eyes will once again be on Labuschagne to see if he can step up under immense pressure and play a career-defining knock to save the match for his side.

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