Who Is Amir? Why Shraddha Dubey's Boyfriend Is Under Police Custody In Shiva Sharma Case

Amir, boyfriend of model Shraddha Dubey, has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation into Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma's death. Police suspect he helped Dubey flee after Sharma died on Oct 9, taking her towards Nepal border.

Amir, the boyfriend of fashion model Shraddha Dubey, has been taken into custody by police investigating the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Investigators suspect that Amir helped Dubey flee after Sharma's death on October 9, allegedly taking her towards the Nepal border and providing a mobile phone and a SIM card obtained using a fake identity. Police are now examining his alleged role in her escape and the contacts who may have helped her remain on the run.

Who is Amir, Shraddha Dubey's boyfriend?

Amir is the boyfriend of Shraddha Dubey, the 31-year-old fashion model accused in the suspected murder of Lucknow businessman and cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Police are investigating Amir for his alleged role in helping Dubey evade arrest after Sharma's death, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

According to information linked to the investigation, Amir was allegedly with Dubey when she left Lucknow on the night of October 9. Investigators suspect that he helped her travel towards the Nepal border and provided her with a mobile phone and a SIM card reportedly obtained using a fake identity.

Police are examining whether the phone and SIM card were used to communicate with other people while avoiding police surveillance. The investigators are also trying to establish who helped Dubey travel between cities, arrange accommodation and remain out of reach of the authorities.

Details about Amir's personal background, profession and other activities have not been established in the information available about the case. His alleged role in helping Dubey flee is now a key focus of the investigation.

According to investigators, Dubey went missing after Sharma died on October 9. Police suspect that Amir accompanied her during the initial stages of her escape and helped her reach the Nepal border.

The alleged supply of a mobile phone and a SIM card registered using a fake identity has also come under scrutiny. Investigators are looking into whether these were used to maintain contact with people during her time on the run.

However, the exact details of their communications, the people they contacted and the extent of Amir's alleged assistance remain under investigation. Police are attempting to reconstruct Dubey's movements and identify anyone who may have helped her hide or travel.

Dubey was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow Police, with assistance from the Nagpur Crime Branch.

She had been on the run for 11 days. A local police officer said the team traced her to a rented flat on Wardha Road and arrested her at around 3.30 pm. Nagpur Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Agrawal confirmed the arrest.

Investigators reportedly examined CCTV footage from around 200 cameras to trace the movements of the suspects. The investigation included leads involving a rented vehicle bearing a suspected Uttar Pradesh registration number and an e-rickshaw used in Nagpur.

Police eventually reached an apartment in the Chinchbhuwan area, where Dubey and people accompanying her were found in a flat on the 11th floor.

Before reaching Nagpur, she was reportedly in Nepal, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. Investigators are checking her movements, travel arrangements and possible contacts in these locations.

Shiva Sharma, 28, who owned a cafe in Lucknow, allegedly fell from the balcony of an apartment building in the Balu Adda area of Hazratganj on October 9.

The case was initially treated as an accidental death. However, it became a suspected murder investigation after Sharma's family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.

Police have booked Dubey, her sister Rashmi, their driver and two other people in connection with the suspected murder.

Dubey has denied involvement in Sharma's death. In an interview circulated on social media, she claimed that Sharma died by suicide because of financial distress and alleged that he was struggling with debts of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. She also said CCTV footage would establish what happened.

These claims have not been established as the final findings of the investigation.

Following her arrest in Nagpur, Dubey is expected to be brought to Lucknow on transit remand for questioning. Police will seek to establish her movements after October 9 and examine the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death.

Amir's alleged role in helping her flee is another important part of the probe. Investigators are checking the phone, SIM card, travel routes and contacts that may provide further evidence.

Meanwhile, seeking justice, victim Shiva Sharma's mother has repeatedly demanded the arrest of the accused. Ranjana has openly accused Dubey in her son's death and alleged that her son did not die by suicide, as claimed by the accused woman. She also questioned why Dubey failed to provide her version of events to the police earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)