Arterial Cannula Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|BD
|USD 10 Million
|In January 2026, BD announced an investment to enhance cannula manufacturing capabilities at its Columbus, Nebraska, facility.
|Terumo Medical Corporation
|USD 45 Million
|In August 2025, Terumo announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico to expand production of its ANGIO-SEAL vascular closure devices.
Demand for Arterial Cannulation in Vasopressor Therapy Receivers and Adoption of Invasive Arterial Monitoring Drives Market
Vasopressor therapy use in critically ill patients is supporting demand for arterial cannulas. These medications require close blood pressure monitoring to maintain adequate organ perfusion. Arterial cannulation provides continuous pressure readings and supports precise medication adjustments. The Surviving Sepsis Campaign guidelines recommend an initial mean arterial pressure target of 65 mmHg for adults with septic shock receiving vasopressors. This requirement supports arterial cannula utilization in intensive care settings.
Complex surgical procedures often involve rapid changes in blood pressure due to blood loss and anesthesia-related complications. Intermittent blood pressure measurements may not detect these changes immediately, increasing the need for continuous arterial monitoring. Their application in cardiac surgery and major vascular procedures is contributing to arterial cannula market growth.Market Restraints
Risk of Catheter-Related Complications and Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals Restrain Market Expansion
Arterial cannulation carries risks of catheter blockage, thrombosis, and bloodstream infection. These complications may require catheter removal and additional clinical intervention. Prolonged catheter placement can increase the risk of vascular injury and local infection, particularly in critically ill patients. Such risks increase clinical monitoring requirements and treatment costs.
Arterial cannulation requires trained healthcare professionals to ensure accurate catheter placement and minimize procedural complications. The procedure requires specialized skills, especially when accessing arteries with weak or hard-to-detect pulses. Limited availability of trained personnel restricts arterial cannula utilization in smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Ultrasound-Guided Dynamic Needle-Tip Positioning Technology and Development of Longer-Lasting Arterial Cannulas with Improved Fixation Offers Growth Opportunities
Advancements in ultrasound-guided dynamic needle-tip positioning technology are creating opportunities for arterial cannula manufacturers. This technology enables continuous visualization of the needle tip during arterial insertion, improving placement accuracy and reducing unsuccessful attempts. T
The growing focus on improving catheter stability and durability is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop arterial cannulas with enhanced fixation systems and kink-resistant materials. Accidental dislodgement and catheter occlusion can interrupt continuous blood pressure monitoring. Improved catheter stability may reduce unnecessary replacement procedures and preserve arterial access during prolonged intensive care.Arterial Cannula Market Segmentation Analysis By Application
Cardiopulmonary bypass surgery dominated the application segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 62.50%. This growth is attributed to high utilization of arterial cannulas during open-heart surgeries. The increasing volume of cardiac valve replacement and coronary bypass procedures supports segment dominance.
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation will expand to 9.20% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for temporary circulatory support in patients with severe cardiac failure. The expanding use of venoarterial ECMO supports segment growth.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Size
In 2025, 20–22 Fr had a share of 23.50%, driven by its suitability for arterial blood return during adult cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. The established use of these cannula sizes in cardiac surgery supports segment dominance.
14–16 Fr is anticipated to record a growth rate of 9.50% during the forecast period, propelled by increasing demand for smaller arterial cannulas in selected pediatric procedures. The need for appropriate vessel compatibility supports segment growth.By End User
Hospitals led the end user segment with a share of 83.50% in 2025, owing to the high concentration of cardiac surgeries requiring extracorporeal circulation. The availability of specialized cardiac operating rooms supports consistent arterial cannula utilization.
Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.20%, due to rising demand for outpatient procedures requiring invasive arterial monitoring. The expansion of specialized outpatient surgical services supports arterial cannula adoption in selected procedures.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Arterial Cannula Market Regional Outlook North America Arterial Cannula Market
The North America arterial cannula market accounted for the largest regional share of 42.10% in 2025.U.S. Arterial Cannula Market
U.S. has an established cardiac surgery infrastructure that supports demand for arterial cannulas used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. The use of minimally invasive cardiac surgery is increasing the need for peripheral arterial cannulation techniques. These procedures often require femoral arterial access to maintain extracorporeal circulation without conventional central aortic cannulation.Canada Arterial Cannula Market
Canada's centralized cardiac care services support arterial cannula demand across designated surgical hospitals. The Canadian Institute for Health Information monitors coronary artery bypass grafting as a major cardiac revascularization procedure. Provincial healthcare systems rely on specialized cardiac centers for these operations. The concentration of cardiac surgical services supports regular procurement of arterial cannulas and encourages standardized device selection across hospital networks.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Arterial Cannula Market
The Asia Pacific arterial cannula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.China Arterial Cannula Market
Volume-based procurement is reshaping the purchasing of medical consumables in China's public healthcare sector. Government efforts to control medical expenditure are encouraging hospitals to prioritize competitively priced devices. Domestic manufacturers have opportunities to strengthen their presence by supplying arterial cannulas that meet hospital quality requirements.India Arterial Cannula Market
India's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana covers several cardiothoracic procedures, including aortic valve surgery and congenital heart defect repair. These procedures may require arterial cannulation for cardiopulmonary bypass. The availability of cashless treatment packages helps eligible patients access specialized cardiac care.Japan Arterial Cannula Market
Geriatric population in Japan is influencing demand for arterial cannulas used in complex cardiovascular surgery. Age-related cardiovascular conditions increase the need for surgical interventions involving cardiopulmonary bypass. Elderly patients undergoing aortic repair may require careful selection of arterial cannulation sites due to vascular calcification and reduced vessel flexibility.Europe Arterial Cannula Market
Europe's arterial cannula market will expand at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.UK Arterial Cannula Market
NICE guidance supports the use of venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) for severe acute heart failure as a bridge to recovery or heart transplantation. This treatment requires arterial cannulation to return oxygenated blood into the patient's circulation. The recognition of VA-ECMO in specialized cardiac care creates opportunities for arterial cannula manufacturers. Demand for reliable large-bore cannulas is expected to strengthen across eligible NHS cardiac centers.Germany Arterial Cannula Market
Adoption of minimally invasive mitral valve surgery is influencing arterial cannula demand in Germany. These procedures often use femoral arterial cannulation to establish cardiopulmonary bypass through smaller surgical incisions. The German Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery tracks minimally invasive cardiac procedures through its national registry.Latin America Arterial Cannula Market
Latin America's arterial cannula market is expected to experience a growth rate of 7.50% during the forecast period. In Brazil Unified Health System (SUS) provides specialized cardiovascular treatment through accredited hospitals, supporting arterial cannula consumption during cardiopulmonary bypass procedures. Mexico's pediatric cardiac care services create additional demand for smaller arterial cannulas used in congenital heart defect correction.Middle East and Africa Arterial Cannula Market
The Middle East & Africa arterial cannula market is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period. The UAE's Dubai Health Authority provides cardiothoracic surgery services, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for patients with severe cardiac failure. These services support demand for large-bore arterial cannulas used in circulatory support.
South Africa's National Department of Health recognizes rheumatic heart disease as a cause of valvular damage. Patients requiring surgical valve replacement contribute to arterial cannula utilization during cardiopulmonary bypass procedures.Competitive Landscape
The arterial cannula market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, comprising established cardiovascular device manufacturers and specialized regional cannula suppliers. Key players such as Medtronic, LivaNova, Getinge, Andocor, and BD are estimated to collectively account for approximately 45% of the global arterial cannula market share.
Established manufacturers compete through advanced cannula designs, established hospital procurement relationships, and strong distribution networks. Regional manufacturers in the arterial cannula market ecosystem emphasize competitive pricing, customized cannula sizes, and localized distribution.List of Key and Emerging Players in Arterial Cannula Market
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Medtronic plc
LivaNova PLC
Getinge AB
Eurosets S.r.l.
Andocor
INVAMED
enableCV
July 2026: Total Flow Medical received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Femoral Arterial (TFA) Cannula.
April 2026: Medtronic received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Elongated One-Piece Arterial (EOPA) 3D Arterial Cannulae, designed for arterial perfusion.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 23.80 Million
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 25.61 Million
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 46.01 Million
|CAGR
|7.60% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Getinge AB, Eurosets S.r.l., Andocor
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Application, By Size, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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