Gaza Hospitals at Risk of Power Outages as Generator Oil Runs Out
(MENAFN) Gaza’s hospitals are at risk of power outages after the oil needed to run their generators ran out, the Health Ministry warned on Wednesday, cautioning that generator failures could disrupt critical, life-saving medical services.
In a statement, the ministry said the remaining generators were running under “complex engineering and technical conditions and faced the risk of immediate mechanical failure and deterioration.”
A shutdown, it warned, would “disrupt power supplies to numerous vital departments and units providing life-saving care.”
Hospitals need more than 2,500 liters of oil per month to keep their generators running, the ministry said.
It added that it had repeatedly cautioned that emergency stopgaps delivering limited quantities of oil would not keep the generators going much longer, given their extended operating hours and urgent maintenance needs.
The ministry urged all relevant parties to “fulfill their humanitarian responsibilities and intervene immediately to ensure the entry of the oil and spare parts needed to keep the generators running.”
The warning comes as Gaza’s healthcare system continues to struggle under widespread damage to the enclave’s infrastructure and ongoing Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, which have killed more than 1,500 people over the past year.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, injured 175,000 others, and destroyed or damaged about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure, according to the article’s figures.
In a statement, the ministry said the remaining generators were running under “complex engineering and technical conditions and faced the risk of immediate mechanical failure and deterioration.”
A shutdown, it warned, would “disrupt power supplies to numerous vital departments and units providing life-saving care.”
Hospitals need more than 2,500 liters of oil per month to keep their generators running, the ministry said.
It added that it had repeatedly cautioned that emergency stopgaps delivering limited quantities of oil would not keep the generators going much longer, given their extended operating hours and urgent maintenance needs.
The ministry urged all relevant parties to “fulfill their humanitarian responsibilities and intervene immediately to ensure the entry of the oil and spare parts needed to keep the generators running.”
The warning comes as Gaza’s healthcare system continues to struggle under widespread damage to the enclave’s infrastructure and ongoing Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire, which have killed more than 1,500 people over the past year.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, injured 175,000 others, and destroyed or damaged about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure, according to the article’s figures.
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