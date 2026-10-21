Kazdornii, China Transinfo Group To Develop Autonomous Transport Technologies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kazakh Road Research Institute (KazdorNII) and China TransInfo Group have signed an agreement to establish a Joint Competence Center for intelligent transport systems and autonomous driving technologies, according to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed in Astana on October 16, 2026. The center will focus on intelligent transport systems, autonomous driving and the digitalization of road infrastructure.

The center is intended to bring together China TransInfo Group's expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies with KazdorNII's experience in road research, standardization and regulatory frameworks.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be a pilot project for autonomous freight transportation along the China-Kazakhstan international route.

Other planned initiatives include automated vehicle weight and dimension control, including weigh-in-motion (WIM) systems, the establishment of a test site for autonomous driving, and the development of a transport operations management center integrating industry information systems and data-sharing mechanisms.

The parties also discussed expert exchanges, professional training, joint seminars and mutual visits. They identified priority activities and further steps for implementing joint projects.

"The center will serve as a platform for the scientific and technical assessment of advanced digital and autonomous technologies and their adaptation to Kazakhstan's conditions. Our goal is to implement pilot projects and prepare proposals to improve the regulatory and technical framework for the road sector," KazdorNII Vice President Kenzhebek Azatbekov said.

The initiative aims to develop intelligent transport infrastructure, strengthen scientific and technical capabilities, and introduce modern solutions along international transport corridors.