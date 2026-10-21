CTL Expands Packaging, Co-Pack, And Value-Added Logistics Solutions With Acquisition Of DMS Packaging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of third-party logistics and omnichannel fulfillment services, has acquired DMS Packaging. The strategic acquisition expands CTL's capabilities across secondary packaging, contract assembly, and retail display execution, establishing a fully integrated, single-source solution for growing brands.

The integration combines CTL's omnichannel fulfillment network with DMS Packaging's specialized packaging expertise, delivering high-capacity infrastructure and a single point of operational accountability.

Enhanced Service Offerings

With this acquisition, CTL expands its core solutions to include:



Secondary Packaging & Assembly: Blister packaging, skin packaging, overwrapping, banding, clamshell assembly, heat sealing, and promotional rework programs.

Retail Display Engineering: Custom temporary and semi-permanent displays tailored for mass, club, grocery, specialty, and convenience retail environments. Integrated Supply Chain Management: Streamlined packaging, co-packing, warehousing, and nationwide distribution managed under one unified operational team.



"This combination expands our capabilities and broadens the solutions we deliver to both client bases," said Josh Miller, president of CTL. "By uniting co-packaging assembly with robust fulfillment logistics, our partners can count on us to be far more than a traditional service provider. It strengthens our ability to execute complex programs, eliminate supply chain friction, and help brands scale efficiently."

DMS Packaging operations will integrate into CTL's expanded Elk Grove Village facility, creating a dedicated value-added services center supporting high-volume consumer packaged goods and retail programs.

About CTL

CTL is a premier third-party logistics partner providing scalable eCommerce fulfillment, retail compliance distribution, and value-added packaging solutions. Operating from state-of-the-art facilities in the greater Chicago area, CTL delivers process-disciplined, data-driven supply chain execution that reduces operational complexity and accelerates growth.

Media Contact:

CTL Marketing Team

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708.223.1170

ctlglobalsolutions.com

