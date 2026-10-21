Klarna And Freshbooks Partner To Bring Flexible Payments To U.S. And Canadian Small Businesses And The Customers They Serve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klarna, the everyday finance network, today announced a new partnership with FreshBooks, small business management software built for service-based solopreneurs and small teams, to bring Klarna's full suite of payment methods directly into FreshBooks' invoicing and payment flows, with no additional setup required for merchants. The integration is powered by Stripe.

FreshBooks users in the U.S. and Canada can now offer their own customers Klarna's payment methods at checkout, which means a plumber invoicing for a routine service call can accept payment in full; a mechanic billing for a mid-size repair can let a customer split the cost into four interest-free installments or a contractor invoicing for a larger renovation job can offer financing, allowing the customer to pay over time.

"Main Street small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of the U.S. and Canadian economy, and getting paid reliably and on time is what keeps them running," said Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna. "By partnering with FreshBooks, business owners can now use Klarna to offer their customers more ways to pay - in full, in four interest-free installments, or financed over time. Customers get the payment flexibility while FreshBooks users retain the confidence of predictable cash flow."

"Enabling our merchant users to process and reconcile payments directly within their business software is a huge convenience not just for them, but their clients and customers who enjoy an exceptionally easy, fast payment method,” said Jeffrey Imm, GM of Financial Services and Payroll at FreshBooks.“Offering BNPL as a payment choice brings even more convenience to the process, and has been shown to increase small business speed of cashflow and revenues substantially, while removing their risk of not receiving payment for their product or services. FreshBooks is excited to now be making Klarna available as an option for our users eager to offer BNPL."

CONTACT: Sajni Lightfoot FreshBooks... Kristina LeBlanc Notably PR... Clare Nordstrom Klarna...