Change Agents Launches Beacon Agentic AI Search Platform, Targeting 5.6 Million U.S. Small Businesses And A New Recurring Revenue Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subscription-based platform designed to help businesses compete for visibility on ChatGPT and Gemini, positioning Change Agents to capitalize on the shift toward AI-powered search

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) (“Change Agents” or the“Company”), a technology company developing commercial agentic AI software through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI, LLC, and pursuing AI-enabled drone technologies through a separate wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense Systems LLC, today announced that it plans to commercially launch Beacon, a subscription-based Agentic Generative Search Optimization (GEO) platform designed to help small businesses improve their visibility across the five leading AI assistants; ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok and Claude.

The platform will go live on October 28, 2026, with additional information available at . Beacon is designed to help small businesses understand how they appear in AI-powered search results, identify opportunities to improve their online visibility, and attract potential customers.

Beacon has been developed to potentially address an emerging challenge for small businesses as consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants to discover local businesses, compare services, and make purchasing decisions, namely "Is AI recommending my business?". Unlike traditional search engines, AI assistants can provide direct recommendations to consumers, creating a new competitive environment in which businesses need to understand whether they are being recommended and how they compare with competitors.

The platform deploys an AI agent to analyze a business's online presence, customer reviews, reputation, and visibility across AI assistants. It then provides actionable recommendations designed to help business owners improve how their businesses are discovered and represented in AI-generated responses.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers discover businesses, yet most small business owners have little visibility into whether their companies are being recommended by AI assistants," said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corp. "Beacon is designed to make this emerging technology accessible and affordable for small businesses. For just $20 per month, business owners can gain valuable insight into their AI visibility, understand how they compare with competitors, and identify practical steps to improve their online presence. We believe Beacon addresses a growing market need while establishing an opportunity for Change Agents to build a scalable, subscription-based software business."

AI-Powered Visibility Audits and Subscription-Based Monitoring

Beacon is designed to provide small businesses with an accessible, straightforward process for understanding and improving their visibility across the leading AI assistants.

The platform's principal features include:



Free AI Visibility Audit: Following a simple registration and email verification process, Beacon's AI agent conducts a free visibility audit in five minutes or less, evaluating the completeness of a business's online profile, customer reviews and reputation, and how frequently AI assistants recommend the business relative to its major competitors.



Competitive Visibility Analysis: The platform evaluates business recommendations across approximately 100 common customer queries, providing insight into how a business compares with competitors when potential customers use AI assistants to search for products and services.



Full Visibility Report: For a subscription fee of $20 per month, business owners receive monthly detailed reports showing how customers and AI assistants discover their business, along with recommended improvements designed to strengthen online visibility and potentially increase customer traffic.



On-Demand Visibility Monitoring: Subscribers can access and refresh their visibility reports as often as desired, enabling them to monitor changes in their AI search presence and competitive positioning over time.

Optional Implementation Services: Following the full visibility report, subscribers can engage Beacon's services team to implement recommended improvements on their behalf, providing an additional potential revenue opportunity beyond monthly subscriptions.



The Company believes Beacon's combination of automated analysis, actionable recommendations, and affordable subscription pricing can help address a gap in the small business market, where sophisticated digital marketing and AI optimization services have historically been difficult or costly for smaller organizations to access.

Targeting the U.S. Small Business Market

Beacon is initially targeting an estimated 5.6 million U.S. small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, representing a substantial potential market for affordable AI-powered visibility and optimization services.

The Company's go-to-market strategy will emphasize the platform's free initial visibility audit, allowing business owners to evaluate their AI presence before deciding whether to subscribe to ongoing monitoring and optimization services.

Management believes this approach can support broad product awareness, encourage subscription conversion, and create opportunities for recurring revenue as Beacon's customer base expands.

"We believe Beacon represents an attractive opportunity to translate the growing adoption of AI into a practical, revenue-generating application for millions of small businesses," added Mathews. "Our initial focus will be on driving awareness and converting free audits into paid subscriptions. As adoption increases, we believe Beacon has the potential to become an important source of recurring SaaS revenue and further validate our broader agentic AI commercialization strategy."

Beacon is scheduled to launch commercially on October 28, 2026, at

About Change Agents Corporation

Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) is a developer of agentic artificial intelligence software solutions. The Company is expanding its strategy into AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-UAS technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC. Change Agents is evaluating technologies, strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities intended to position the Company in markets where artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced defense technologies converge. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Change Agents is also distributing the KetoAirTM breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“will,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“should,”“may,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or references to future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commercial launch of Beacon on October 28, 2026; the platform's functionality, performance, capabilities, and anticipated benefits; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize Beacon and attract small business customers; the size and potential of the U.S. small business market; the anticipated demand for AI-powered business visibility and Generative Engine Optimization solutions; the Company's ability to convert free visibility audits into paid subscriptions; the potential to generate scalable recurring SaaS revenue and additional revenue from implementation services; the Company's ability to establish partnerships with Chambers of Commerce and other small business organizations; the effectiveness of its customer acquisition and market penetration strategies; and the Company's broader agentic AI development and commercialization plans.

Market data cited herein is derived from third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. There can be no assurance that Beacon will launch on the anticipated date, achieve meaningful customer adoption, generate recurring subscription revenue, establish anticipated distribution partnerships, or realize the expected commercial benefits. The Company's ability to successfully commercialize Beacon is subject to various risks, including technical and operational challenges, competition, customer acquisition and retention, changes in third-party AI platforms and search technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain commercially viable software solutions.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC's website (), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including, without limitation, general industry and market conditions and growth rates, technological developments, economic conditions, competitive pressures, and governmental and public policy changes.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Change Agents Corp.

...

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

...